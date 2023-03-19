Biden calls Israel's Netanyahu with judicial plan 'concern'

93
AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
·3 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express "concern” over his government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system that has sparked widespread protests across Israel and to encourage compromise.

The White House said Biden reiterated U.S. concerns about the measure to roll back the judiciary’s insulation from the country’s political system, in a call a senior administration official described as “candid and constructive.” There was no immediate indication that Netanyahu was shying away from the action, after rejecting a compromise last week offered by the country’s figurehead president.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the leaders' private call, said that Biden spoke to Netanyahu “as a friend of Israel in the hopes that there can be a compromise formula found.”

The White House in statement added that Biden “underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

“The President offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles,” the statement said.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel will “remain, a strong and vibrant democracy,” according to the prime minister's office.

Netanyahu said Sunday the legal changes would be carried out responsibly while protecting the basic rights of all Israelis. His government — the country’s most right-wing ever — says the overhaul is meant to correct an imbalance that has given the courts too much power and prevented lawmakers from carrying out the voting public’s will.

Critics say it will upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and slide the country toward authoritarianism. Opponents of the measure have carried out disruptive protests, and has even embroiled the country's military, after more than 700 elite officers from the Air Force, special forces, and Mossad said they would stop volunteering for duty.

The conversation followed a Sunday meeting in Egypt between Israeli and Palestinian officials in which they pledged to take steps to lower tensions ahead of a sensitive holiday season. Administration officials praised the outcome of the summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. A joint communique said the sides had reaffirmed a commitment to de-escalate and prevent further violence.

Biden in the call "reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution,” according to the White House.

The Israeli and Palestinian delegations met for the second time in less than a month, shepherded by regional allies Egypt and Jordan, as well as the United States, to end a yearlong spasm of violence.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and more than 40 Israelis or foreigners have been killed in Palestinian attacks during that time. These include pledges to stop unilateral actions, it said. Israel pledged to stop discussion of new settlement construction for four months, and to stop plans to legalize unauthorized settlement outposts for six months.

“The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to curb and counter violence, incitement and inflammatory states and actions,” the communique said. The sides would report on progress at a follow-up meeting in Egypt next month, it added.

The Biden administration remains concerned about a repeat of the nightly clashes and other violent incidents between Palestinians and Israelis in Jerusalem during Ramadan two years ago. Clashes at the Temple Mount in 2021 helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Under longstanding arrangements, Jews are allowed to visit the site but not pray there. But in recent years, the number of visitors has grown, with some quietly praying. Such scenes have raised fears among Palestinians that Israel is trying to alter the status quo.

___

Madhani reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden tells Netanyahu he backs compromise on Israel judicial overhaul

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that democratic values were a hallmark of U.S.-Israeli ties and said he supported finding a compromise over a highly-contested judicial overhaul. Netanyahu, according to his office, assured Biden that Israel's democracy was healthy. Since being reelected late last year to head one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history, Netanyahu has been pursuing changes to the judiciary that would give his government greater sway on selecting judges and limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation.

  • Netanyahu urges military chief to contain reservist protest

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the military's chief of staff on Sunday to contain a wave of protest from within the ranks over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. Netanyahu's remarks come as Israel is embroiled in a major crisis that has sent tens of thousands of people into the streets protesting every week for the last two months. The divide over Netanyahu's plans to change the legal system has not spared the country's military, its most trusted institution, where many reservists have pledged not to show up for duty under what they see as impending regime change.

  • Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

    A group of Israelis describing themselves as reservists in elite military and intelligence units said they would not turn up for some duties from Sunday, escalating protests at the hard-right government's planned judicial overhaul. Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which wields a Knesset majority, say they want bills that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court to be written into law by April 2. The plan has stirred concern for Israel's democratic health at home and abroad.

  • 3 (Good) Reasons Warren Buffett Doesn't Invest in Biotech Stocks

    There's a pretty good chance Warren Buffett knows a few things about investing that we don't. Let's take a look at three of his most likely arguments against buying biotechs. Biotech stocks are risky, and there isn't really any way of de-risking their line of business, both of which are things that Buffett almost certainly hates about them.

  • Russia and China want to disrupt the world order, NSC spokesperson says

    "They’d like to rewrite the rules of the game globally," John Kirby said.

  • Biden administration holds second round of IPEF talks in Bali

    The Biden administration said on Sunday that it has held a second round of negotiations for its signature Asia engagement project on topics including labor, environment, digital trade and technical assistance. The economic initiative known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which President Joe Biden launched last May, is aimed at countering China's efforts to expand its own economic influence in the region. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Commerce Department said in a joint release that the latest negotiations took place March 13-19 in Bali.

  • Police: Man arrested after stealing woman’s purse, stabbing man in chest in downtown Seattle

    A man was arrested early Saturday after stealing a woman’s purse, then stabbing a man in the chest multiple times, according to the Seattle Police Department.

  • South Korea Opposition Leader Faces Indictment Soon, Yonhap Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party could face prosecution in the next few days, according to Yonhap News Agency.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationThe Seoul Central Distri

  • Autopaying Bills Can Save You Time and Hassle. Here's Why I Don't Do It

    For a lot of people, one of the hardest parts of money management is keeping track of all their bills and remembering to pay them on time. If you struggle with this, there's an easy solution: autopay! Many entities, like credit card companies, utility providers, and mortgage lenders, are all too happy to help consumers sign up for autopay, so your bills owed to them are deducted from your checking account automatically every month.

  • Banking Emergency? JPMorgan Comes to the Rescue Again.

    But the bank has also profited from its rescues over the years, and its actions have drawn criticism as well as praise.

  • Huckabee Sanders signs law paving way for anti-abortion ‘monument to the unborn’

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) has signed a law that paves the way for a “monument to the unborn” to be built on the state capitol’s grounds, her office announced on Friday. The law aims to erect a monument “as a memorial to the lives lost from 1973 to 2022 due to the decisions…

  • Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

    Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City's weekend off from Premier League action to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of managerless Crystal Palace.AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

  • Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The seizure of a US company’s marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial

  • Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Running NYC Half Marathon Together Following ABC Exit

    Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out here running on their love. The former "GMA3" co-anchors were spotted running together in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19. For the 13.1 mile run, the couple both sported neon running shoes as they jogged side by side.

  • Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Apple, AncestryDNA, Bissell and Renpho

    Update your home essentials with these Walmart deals on furniture, pet products, vacuums and top-rated tech available now.

  • Gloria Dea, Hollywood starlet who also blazed a trail with her conjuring act in 1940s Las Vegas – obituary

    Gloria Dea, who has died aged 100, enjoyed a brief but glamorous film career during the golden age of Hollywood; she was also the first known magician to perform in Las Vegas, when on May 14 1941 she appeared in two shows at El Rancho Vegas, a hotel-casino on what later became the Strip.

  • North Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Adding to Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected short-range ballistic missile, adding to its barrage of launches in the past month that included two rockets designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs F

  • OK with traveling at night? Getting to NYC, Washington just got cheaper on Amtrak

    Amtrak has begun offering "night owl fares" for certain trains not operating during peak hours. Here's what we know about the new fares.

  • With ‘Jesus Revolution,’ The Faithful Are Back In Their Movie Theater Pews

    Watching Jesus Revolution surge past $45 million in ticket sales for Lionsgate—matching or besting The Fabelmans, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Tár, Women Talking and Triangle Of Sadness, combined—it finally seems safe to say it. The faith-based audience is back. Between Covid and the culture wars, it’s been a rough few years for those who make, […]

  • Taylor Moore claims first PGA Tour title after anxious wait in Florida

    Moore carded a closing 67 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.