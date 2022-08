Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing appears to have accepted it will not be able to certify its MAX 10 aircraft by a year-end deadline, but it remains possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time, major customer Ryanair told Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about the comments by the Irish low-cost carrier, which is currently in talks about a possible large MAX 10 order, Boeing said it remained committed to certifying and delivering the jet. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, which can hold 230 passengers, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law unless waived by Congress.