Biden calls OPEC oil production cuts ‘disappointing’, White House looking at alternatives
On Thursday, former policeman Panya Kamrap killed dozens of children and teachers at a day care center in northeastern Thailand before killing his wife, child and finally himself. It is the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising. Despite that move, Biden said he did not regret his summer trip to Saudi Arabia, which he said was focused on the Middle East. OPEC+ agreed to steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the U.S. midterm elections in November, when Biden's Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next public hearing for
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called for the U.S. to “imagine a world” without its alliance with Saudi Arabia on Thursday, after the oil-rich country and its fellow members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced they would be cutting oil production. “From unanswered questions about 9/11 & the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, to…
Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country.
Good evening. As the price of energy goes up, so have the warnings of potential blackouts this winter. We have details of National Grid's plan to possibly even pay households to cut their usage. But first, the headlines...
Fed behavior has appeared panicked, and rushed if anything, and has appeared in such a way as if it had been conducted by a lumberjack more so than by a surgeon.
Film also stars Vicky Krieps
Fed Governor Lisa Cook, in her first speech, said she supported additional rate hikes and keeping them at a high level until inflation retreats.
European governments should consider temporary measures to curb prices in the Continent’s natural-gas market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said she has continuing doubts about voting equity in her upcoming rematch with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, telling ABC News in a new interview that she would "not question the outcome of the election" but would continue to "question the process." Abrams, a former state lawmaker-turned-prominent voting rights advocate, repeatedly attacked Kemp in 2018 given that he was her rival and the sitting secretary of state who was overseeing their race. Abrams also challenged what she said were Georgia's excessively strict regulations around voter registration and more, calling them tantamount to suppression.
“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker tending to an almond orchard in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 20 miles south of Merced where the family was kidnapped on Monday. The grim announcement came after authorities earlier Wednesday released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.
The popular federal program is on track to become insolvent by 2034 if nothing is done. Everyone in Washington D.C. knows it, including President Joe Biden. The president spoke last week about Social Security, vowing to protect it, as well as make it stronger.
California's newly enacted SB 107 could empower "bad actors" to undermine the custodial rights of parents worldwide, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom says.
The Gators have already hosted four-star defensive linemen Kayden McDonald three times this year, but now he gets to see what a game day in the Swamp is really like.
U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target. U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.
Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos. However, Twitter and its observers have debated whether allowing tweets to be edited could lead to harmful effects, such as the spread of misinformation. Subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in September.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don't like the results.