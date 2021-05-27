Biden calls out Republicans who have taken credit for rescue plan but voted against it
President Biden called out Republican lawmakers Thursday who he said have been "bragging" about provisions of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, despite voting against it.
"Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one voted for the rescue plan," Biden said at an event in Cleveland to promote the administration's infrastructure program. "I'm not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how, back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. They touted the fact that we're in a situation where they're dealing with grants to community health care centers. I mean, some people have no shame."
While Biden did not name the lawmakers on this list that he showed to reporters, New York Times photographer Doug Mills used a telephoto lens to capture it, revealing whom the president had targeted.
The portion that was legible from the photograph contained the following text:
Senator Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California, minority leader) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York, caucus chair) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Greg Pence (R-Indiana) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Washington) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Anthony Gonzales (R-Ohio) touted the restaurant revitalization fund.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) touted grants to community health centers in his district.
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) touted grants to community health centers in his district.
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) touted New York subway (MTA) and Long Island Railroad funding in ARP.
Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-New York) touted New York subway (MTA) and Long Island Railroad funding in ARP.
One name obscured by Biden's finger appeared to be that of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.
____
