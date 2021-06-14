Biden calls Putin a ‘worthy adversary’ but says US must prove democracy can prevail

(Independent)

President Joe Biden said that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was a “worthy adversary” but defended his plans to meet with him next week at a press conference Monday following the first day of a NATO summit in Brussels.

Speaking with journalists at a brief press conference, Mr Biden declined to preview what he would consider to be a successful meeting with the Russian leader while explaining that it was important for the US to confront its adversary regarding issues such as cyber crime and election interference.

"I have met with him. He's bright. He's tough. And I have found that he is...as they say when I used to play ball...a worthy adversary,” the president said.

More to follow...