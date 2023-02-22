Biden calls Putin's actions on nuclear treaty a 'big mistake'

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana launched his 2024 reelection bid on Wednesday, in a plus for Democrats, who are seeking to defend their slim 51-49 Senate majority but will face challenges in several battleground states next year. Tester, 66, who has represented Montana in the U.S. Senate since 2007, is a reliable moderate Democrat who has won three tight races in the past in an increasingly Republican state. "Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families," Tester said in a Twitter post declaring his reelection campaign.