AccuWeather

Tourists on Lake Powell captured astounding video of massive red rocks on the side of the reservoir toppling over into the water, generating a wave powerful enough to capsize a small watercraft. Mila Carter and her husband Steve were out boating on Lake Powell - a human-made reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona - when the pair noticed the beginnings of the rockslide and began recording the collapse. The video shows a large portion of the cliff - which was more exposed to the eleme