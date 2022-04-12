Biden Calls Russian Invasion of Ukraine ‘Genocide’

President Biden labeled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “genocide” in comments to reporters on Tuesday.

Biden first appeared to call the invasion a genocide during a speech at the POET biofuel plant in Menlo, Iowa.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said, blaming the Russian invasion for high gas prices and inflation.

Biden later confirmed that he intended to use the word “genocide” in follow-up comments to reporters before flying out of Iowa.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and — the evidence is mounting,” Biden said. “We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky praised Biden in a tweet shortly following the latest remarks.

“True words of a true leader,” read a statement posted on Zelensky’s Twitter account. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Biden’s comments come almost a month after he first labeled Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Last week, after Ukraine alleged that Russian forces committed atrocities against civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Biden called for a war-crimes trial against Putin.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden said at the time. “We have to gather all the detail, so this can be an actual, have a war-crimes trial.”

Russia has denied committing war crimes in Bucha.

