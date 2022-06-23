After Biden calls to suspend federal gas tax, some Central Mass. Democrats support state level proposal

Arthur Manzi fills up with his car with a canoe in tow Wednesday, at the Cumberland Farms on Route 9 in Leicester.

President Joe Biden's call for the U.S. Congress to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of September has reignited the debate over the gas tax, and Central Massachusetts lawmakers remain divided over how effective a gas tax holiday would be.

On Wednesday, Biden urged Congress to suspend the federal 18-cent tax per gallon of gas and 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel and said states should do the same.

Gas prices have soared across the country with high inflation and supply still limited by the effects to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"President Biden understands that a gas tax holiday alone will not, on its own, relieve the run up in costs that we've seen," a White House fact sheet read. "But the President believes that at this unique moment when the war in Ukraine is imposing costs on American families, Congress should do what it can to provide working families breathing room."

Biden is also proposing that the federal government should use other revenue sources to cover the $10 billion cost of the suspension and make the federal Highway Trust Fund whole.

The President also pointed to states like Connecticut and New York that have suspended their gas tax.

Stalled on Beacon Hill

Efforts to suspend the gas tax have stalled on Beacon Hill, even with the support of Gov. Charlie Baker. While Republicans have been united in supporting the policy, Beacon Hill Democrats have balked at the idea.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement that they were in favor of a state gas tax holiday Wednesday.

Mark Gaska of Paxton fills up his truck Wednesday at Cumberland Farms on Route 9 in Leicester.

On Wednesday, Beacon Hill Democratic leadership said they would continue to oppose a state gas tax holiday.

State House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a statement that they fear a gas tax suspension would give billions to oil companies, while drivers would not see much relief.

Beacon Hill Democrats had previously referred to the proposal as a "gimmick."

State Sen. Ryan C. Fattman, R-Sutton, failed to have a budget amendment suspending the 24 cents be added to a COVID-19 spending bill in March. The amendment went down on an 11-29 vote with eight Democrats joining the three Republican state senators.

At the time, Fattman said that businesses in his district would be disadvantaged if drivers choose to fuel up in Connecticut, where his southern Worcester County district borders. Fattman promised to continue pushing for the suspension.

Relief needed

In a statement, Fattman reiterated his support for a gas tax holiday and said he was confident in moving forward following Biden's announcement as well as conditional support from state Sen. Eric P. Lesser, D-Longmeadow, a candidate for lieutenant governor.

“On Tuesday, I took to the Senate Floor in a unconventional move to remind my colleagues about the need for a gas tax holiday,” Fattman said. “That morning as I drove into the State House, I saw gas listed at $5.33/gallon. After leading the charge on this since March, I am certain that people from all walks of life will benefit and appreciate any relief from the rising costs of life."

Arthur Manzi fills up at the Cumberland Farms on Route 9 in Leicester.

Lesser said he would support a gas tax suspension if the state's bond rating was protected and funding for infrastructure projects was secured.

In the state House, a similar failed amendment to the COVID bill suspending the state tax was sponsored by state Rep. Peter J. Durant, R-Spencer. Following Biden's announcement, Durant said that suspending the state and federal gas taxes was overdue.

"With gas prices as high as they are, any relief whether it'd be the federal or the state gas tax is certainly welcome," Durant said.

Durant dismissed claims that the gas tax holiday was a gimmick, and said it was an attempt to provide relief to struggling residents. He said that gas tax holidays have been effective in other states, adding that concerns about price gouging run in the face of the tenants of capitalist competition.

"Making that kind of statement is to basically deny the premises of capitalism, it's competition," Durant said. "When a company can lower their prices and get customers, that's what they're going to do."

Hopes for state, federal suspension concurrent

In April, an amendment to the fiscal 2023 budget suspending the gas tax by State Rep. Paul K. Frost, R-Auburn, also failed on party lines. Frost said he continues to support a suspension of the gas tax and hopes that a state suspension could be concurrent with a federal suspension.

"We want people to travel, we want people to drive around and participate in our economy," Frost said.

Tiffany McCarthy gasses up her vechile at the Cumberland Farms on Route 9 in Leicester.

Frost said that Connecticut's prices are lower than Massachusetts. AAA lists Connecticut's average price at $4.908 to Massachusetts' $4.972 as of Thursday.

"Per gallon, it's going to matter over time and it's going to help people," Frost said.

Frost said he was open to hearing Democratic concerns about oil companies pocketing the tax relief and looking at putting consumer protections into a suspension. He added that Republicans have also worked to address Democratic concerns about losing revenue for infrastructure and damage to the state interest rates.

Fellow Central Massachusetts Republican state Reps. Hannah Kane of Shrewsbury, Michael J. Soter of Bellingham, and Joseph D. McKenna of Webster said they would support a gas tax suspension.

"I absolutely believe we should be suspending the state and federal gas taxes at this time and have been a cosponsor of an amendment and legislation to suspend the gas tax at the state level since March," Kane said.

"I’m glad the President finally realizes how much the American people are hurting and calling for Congress to suspend this tax," Soter said. "I do think the President should take a tougher stand on bringing back our energy independence and find more ways for us to supply this vital resource to fuel our economy."

Soter said Biden should also ask congress to double the tax credit for hybrid plug-in and fully electric vehicles through 2024, and that the government should do more to incentivize Americans to go back to work.

"Unfortunately, House leadership called this proposal a 'gimmick' and refused to consider it, even as our neighboring states all made the same move," McKenna said. "I wonder if they still believe this is a 'gimmick' now that the President is making the same good fiscal decision and urging states to do the same."

Mass. Dems divided

Some Central Massachusetts Democrats were divided on the issue of a gas tax suspension.

State Sens. Michael M. Moore, D-Millbury and Anne M. Gobi, D-Spencer, two of the eight Democrats who voted for Fattman's amendment in March, said in statements that they supported Biden's announcement.

Gas prices at the Speedway in Spencer.

"I support President Biden and his proposed federal gas tax holiday. I also support a state gas tax holiday/suspension, as I have gone on the record as supporting in the past," Moore said. "With the dramatic increase in the cost of living we’ve seen in the commonwealth, any help we can provide for our citizens and families should be considered."

Added Gobi: "I support the President and I have also voted to suspend the state gas tax as well, however that was not successful. I expect the Senate to be taking up a tax relief package and I will be working to have the gas tax suspension as part of that package."

On the other hand, State Sen. James B. Eldridge, D-Acton, repeated the claim that a gas tax suspension was a gimmick and that any relief will not have a sizable impact on prices with larger factors at work.

"To suggest that reducing the price of gas by 24 cents per gallon would provide any significant relief to working families, I think is unrealistic," Eldridge said. "We need to look at ways to raise wages, we need to look at reducing healthcare costs, obviously to make transportation more accessible."

Eldridge also pointed to announced declines in MBTA service and issues with roads and bridges as examples of why sustainable sources for money for transportation improvement like the gas tax are important.

State Sen. John J. Cronin, D-Lunenburg, said in a statement that he also opposes a state gas tax suspension.

"Other states, like Connecticut, that suspended their gas tax showed us it does not pass savings directly to consumers," Cronin said. "Instead, it becomes a tax break for Big Oil— who the tax is levied on in the first place."

Cronin said the Senate should instead pass targeted tax relief for working class and middle class families.

State Reps. David H.A. LeBoeuf, D-Worcester, and Brian W. Murray, D-Milford, said they also voiced their opposition to a state gas tax suspension.

LeBoeuf said in a statement that the gas tax is meant to be a tax on oil companies to fund road repairs, which he noted had reported strong profits recently. While he doubted that the savings would be passed onto the consumers, LeBoeuf said that any savings would be relatively small.

"But even if we somehow came to think gas companies are looking out for us more than lining their own pockets and we thought they would willingly pass on the full savings from suspension of the state gas tax to consumers, with gas at about $5 a gallon, the tax represents less than 5% of the cost of gas," LeBoeuf said. "For the average driver, that’s a savings of only about $13 a month."

Instead of a gas tax suspension, LeBoeuf called for direct relief payments to Massachusetts residents.

Murray said in a statement that average gas prices in New York and Connecticut recorded by AAA were similar to Massachusetts' average price.

"To me the primary question is whether a suspension of the gas tax would be effective in reducing prices to consumers at the pump," Murray said. "From what I have seen so far, that answer is no."

Murray said that the question of whether the gas tax suspension could harm the state's interest rates for borrowing on transportation infrastructure improvements may be unclear, but it could be an issue if the effects of a suspension cause significant decline in debt service coverage over time.

Requests for comment to state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler D-Worcester and state Reps. Kimberly N. Ferguson, R-Holden; Jonathan D. Zlotnik, D-Gardner; Michael P. Kushmerek, D-Fitchburg; Natalie M. Higgins, D-Leominster; Donald R. Berthiaume Jr., R-Spencer; David K. Muradian Jr., R-Grafton; Meghan Kilcoyne, D-Clinton; John J. Mahoney, D-Worcester; James J. O'Day, D-West Boylston; Mary Keefe, D-Worcester and Daniel M. Donahue, D-Worcester were not returned.

Rita Petkaitis of Brookfield fills up Wednesday at the Sunoco on Route 9 in Spencer.

