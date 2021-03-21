Biden calls Turkey's exit from treaty for women unwarranted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has called Turkey’s abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women “deeply disappointing.”

In a White House statement posted Sunday, Biden said Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was “sudden and unwarranted.”

“This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally,” Biden said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended Turkey’s participation in the Council of Europe agreement through an overnight decree issued early Saturday. The move was a blow to the country's women’s rights movement, which says domestic violence and femicide are on the rise.

Biden’s statement comes at a time of uncertain Turkish-American relations. He and Erdogan have not spoken on the phone since Biden took office in January.

The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators.

Turkey was the first nation to sign the agreement, which carries the name of its largest city.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called late Saturday for Turkey to rejoin the pact.

“Now is the time to show leadership and enhance global efforts to fight violence against women and girls, not to retreat. This is why we cannot but regret deeply and express incomprehension towards the decision of the Turkish government to withdraw from this convention that even bears the name of Istanbul,” Borrell said.

Recommended Stories

  • Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage

    The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry spread on Saturday, as Stellantis warned its highly profitable pickup trucks were hit, while Ford Motor Co said it would cut more U.S. production. Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said it will build and hold for final assembly its Ram 1500 Classic trucks at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. The chip shortage, which has hit automakers globally, stems from a confluence of factors.

  • Congo-Brazzaville presidential candidate in hospital with Covid-19

    The main opposition presidential candidate in Congo-Brazzaville says he is "fighting death".

  • Turkey quits treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan has pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, according to ministers and an official notice.The Council of Europe accord, better known as the Istanbul Convention, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011, but femicide has surged there regardless in recent years.No reason was provided for the withdrawal in the Official Gazette, where it was announced.The news sparked protests across Istanbul from those who say it is necessary to address rising domestic violence.Housewife Ayfer Morgic says not enough is being done to protect women - with or without the convention."Femicide will rise even more. It didn't protect us when it was in effect anyway. Everyday women are killed in the street, in the bus, in the car. There are women who are beaten by their lovers in an elevator. Who reads their stories? When you go to the police they say: 'It's okay. He is your husband. Forgive him for the sake of your children'. But when that woman returns home, the same police officers go there a day after to take her to her funeral. How are they protecting us? Which woman has Tayyip Erdogan protected to this day? I think it is all the same, with or without the convention. Nothing changes."Officials in Erdogan's ruling AK Party had said last year the government was considering pulling out of the convention amid a row over how to curb growing violence against women.Some favor using domestic law to protect women's rights over outside fixes.Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence.Critics of the withdrawal have said it would put Turkey further out of step with the European Union, which it remains a candidate to join.Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide. But the rate roughly tripled in the last 10 years, according to a group that monitors the killing of women and girls.It said that so far in 2021, at least 78 women have been murdered or died under suspicious circumstances.

  • Taxes and the Cares Act: What Retirement Savers Need to Know on Filing for 2020

    Special pandemic rules for tax-favored retirement and education accounts provided some financial relief over the past year, but they’re now raising some tricky questions as taxpayers prepare their 2020 tax returns. We talk with pros for answers.

  • NFL rumors: Raiders draft pick returned, face $800K fine for COVID-19 offense

    That's a hefty fine.

  • Porsche won't build the heritage-laced Renndienst minivan concept

    Porsche shed light on several never-before-seen unbuilt prototypes in late 2020, including the Renndienst minivan concept inspired by the Volkswagen Bus-based race service vehicles it used during the 1950s. While we could get used to the idea of a futuristic-looking van with a Porsche crest on its nose, we learned the design study will not reach production.

  • Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures

    Turkey’s weekly regional COVID-19 figures keep increasing and deaths rising as the country maintains more relaxed restrictions for now. The government has divided its 81 provinces into four risk categories and said it would evaluate “controlled normalization” efforts at a local level every two weeks. Turkey’s president announced this week that relaxed restrictions, like in-restaurant dining and reduced curfews, would continue “for some more time” despite rising infections, but said tougher measures could be brought back.

  • U.S. shouldn't threaten friends over Nord Stream 2, says Austria's OMV CEO

    Austria's OMV supports the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany despite the threat of U.S. sanctions, CEO Rainer Seele said. "This project is of great importance for the security of supply of the European gas market, it is therefore Europe's responsibility to decide," Seele told Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the State Department was tracking efforts to complete the natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved.

  • Accountant who upskirted a 17-year-old girl in school uniform on a train is jailed

    Leon Chan, 26, from Sheffield, was travelling on a train to Ashtead in Surrey in October last year when he took photos up the teenage girl’s skirt.

  • Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line

    Japan's Renesas Electronics, a key automotive semiconductor supplier, said on Sunday that production at a fire-damaged plant will take at least a month to restart, potentially worsening a chip shortage that is disrupting car production. About two-thirds of production on the advanced 300mm wafer line affected by Friday's fire is automotive chips, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told an online briefing. "It comes at a time when there isn't excess production capacity," he said.

  • Why environmentalists want to destroy this lake

    From the air, it's tropical and turquoise.But this lake in southwestern Turkey has villagers worried. "Its beauty is coming from its toxic structure so it doesn't look beautiful to the residents of the village, of the surrounding village or to the environmentalists.''Ozlem Katisoz from the Climate Action Network says it's an ash dam, a toxic lake composed of the wastewater and polluted ash generated by the nearby Yatagan power plant.And it's polluted, filled with heavy metals including selenium, boron, nickel, copper and zinc.In March last year campaigners won a legal victory. Turkey's state council issued an interlocutory decision that will see all thermal power plants operating without modernized filters having to stop their operations until they meet the standards.''It is a very important decision and we hope that the final decision of the court will be as such.''Katisoz is hoping the decision will also lead to a greater move away from coal mining across Turkey.

  • Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, the government said on Saturday, prompting protests and criticism from those who said it was necessary to tackle rising domestic violence. The Council of Europe accord, called the Istanbul Convention, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey signed it in 2011 but femicide has surged in the country in recent years.

  • Pentagon chief makes surprise stop in Afghanistan as generals warn of premature drawdown

    President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision on whether to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, a deadline he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • What grievances turned a US-China photo op into verbal combat

    The scenes of U.S. and Chinese officials debating across hotel conference room tables in Anchorage, Alaska, were remarkable -- not just because of the palpable tension between the world's two greatest powers, but also because of how publicly the feud unfolded, live before the press. While both sides had to posture for domestic audiences, particularly the rising nationalist fervor of Xi Jinping, China's increasingly authoritarian leader, the grievances at the heart of the dispute are longstanding.

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Harry, Meghan decry 'predatory' tabloid practices as private investigator comes clean

    A private investigator admitted to stealing Prince Harry and Meghan's personal information on assignment for a tabloid. The Sussexes have responded.

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."