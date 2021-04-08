Biden calls U.S. gun violence an ‘epidemic’ and an ‘international embarrassment’

On Thursday, President Biden delivered remarks on gun violence prevention, saying that whether or not Congress acts, he promises to use all the resources available to him as president to keep the American people safe.

Video Transcript

JOSEPH BIDEN: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. And it's an international embarrassment. My job, the job of any president is to protect the American people.

Whether Congress acts or not, I'm going to use all the resources at my disposal as president to keep the American people safe from gun violence. But there's much more that Congress can do to help that effort. And they can do it right now. They've offered plenty of thoughts and prayers members of Congress. But they passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action.

