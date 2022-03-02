Biden calls Ukrainians "Iranians" during State of the Union

Russell Contreras
·1 min read
In this article:
President Joe Biden, in a passionate call for supporting for Ukraine against a Russian invasion, mistakenly referred to Ukrainians as "Iranians."

What he said: "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people."

The big picture: The slip-up immediately caused the word "Iranian" to trend on Twitter.

  • "Biden: 'Putin will never gain the hearts and minds of the Iranian people!' That's a relief," conservative columnist Ann Coulter tweeted.

  • "Iranian people, Uranium people, Ukrainian people! You know…the thing!" Claremont Institute communication director Nick Short posted on Twitter. ‎‎

The bottom line: The misstep risked drawing attention from his overall message of a united front for Ukraine and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Before the mix-up, Biden drew bipartisan applause for supporting Ukraine and announcing that the U.S. would ban Russia for its airspace.

Don't forget: Biden, as a child, struggled with a stutter. He endured bullying until he worked to overcome the speech condition by reciting the words of Yeats and Emerson in the mirror.

