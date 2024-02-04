Biden calls White House race 'weirdest campaign'

STORY: "I’m feeling good about where we are, I really am," Biden told staff and supporters at his campaign headquarters, as he described the campaign as a "mission" that is "for the good of the country."

The president, 81, is expected to face former president Trump, 77, by far the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, in a rematch that polls have shown Americans largely do not want.

Biden has painted Trump, who faces multiple criminal charges, including for efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to the current president, as a threat to democracy. Trump has portrayed Biden as overseeing a nation in decline.