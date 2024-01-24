Biden camp shifts top White House aides to campaign as it readies for a rematch with Trump

Two of President Joe Biden's top White House aides, deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and senior adviser Mike Donilon, have been tapped to help direct his reelection efforts, according to multiple campaign officials.

In the coming weeks as the campaign shifts to a general election posture, the top aides will focus full-time on the campaign. Donilon is expected to play a central role in the campaign's messaging and paid media strategy, and O'Malley Dillon will focus on the organizing and execution of the campaign's path to 270 electoral votes. It was not immediately clear what their titles would be. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will continue in her post.

"Mike and Jen were essential members of the senior team that helped President Biden and Vice President Harris earn the most votes in American history in 2020," said Rodriguez. "And we're thrilled to have their leadership and strategic prowess focused full-time on sending them back to the White House for four more years."

The additions come a week after former President Donald Trump clinched a decisive victory in the Iowa Caucuses, and the campaign readies for a possible re-match.

