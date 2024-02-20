Biden campaign and allied Democratic groups raised $42 million in January

President Joe Biden raised a combined $42 million in January for committees supporting his re-election effort, fueled by seven-figure hauls from small-dollar donors in the days following Donald Trump’s victory in the leadoff Iowa GOP caucuses.

The Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and other affiliated fundraising committees had $130 million in the bank at the end of the month, according to the Biden campaign, which says January was its best grassroots fundraising month since the start of the campaign.

“January’s fundraising haul — driven by a powerhouse grassroots fundraising program that continues to grow month by month — is an indisputable show of strength to start the election year,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “While Team Biden-Harris continues to build on its fundraising machine, Republicans are divided — either spending money fighting Donald Trump, or spending money in support of Donald Trump’s extreme and losing agenda.”

Biden's official campaign and the DNC will file their monthly fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. The Biden Victory Fund and the Biden Action Fund, joint fundraising committees involving state Democratic parties, will not file reports until April, but the Biden campaign said the $42 million figure includes all four entities.

Team Biden ended December with $117 million on hand after raising $97 million in the final quarter of 2023.

According to the campaign, online and other small-dollar donors gave more than $1 million to the campaign on three consecutive days after Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses Jan. 15, and also averaged $1 million a day in the final days of the month.

The Trump campaign has not yet announced how much money it raised in January.

The Biden campaign said it also added 1 million new email addresses to its supporter list, which has helped generate 3 million contributions since Biden kicked off his bid for a second term last April.

The announcement comes as Biden is set to travel to the West Coast on Tuesday for three days of high-dollar fundraising events in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. The campaign continues to promote small-dollar giving through contests like one to attend a joint appearance by Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in late March.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com