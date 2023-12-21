Biden campaign amps up attacks on Trump by comparing him to Hitler

President Joe Biden’s campaign compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a post on X on Wednesday.

“This is not a coincidence,” the Biden campaign captioned a graphic including photos of the 45th president and the notorious Nazi dictator with quotes intended to highlight similarities in their rhetoric.

“TRUMP PARROTS HITLER,” the Biden campaign blared as Trump has surpassed the incumbent in many polls.

“Immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country,’” reads one quote from Trump, with a similar blood-related excerpt from Hitler directly below: “‘Contamination of the blood’ by ‘an inferior race’ will lead to the fall of Germany.”

Noting that historians have found similarities in Trump’s language to fascist leaders, the Biden campaign has continually highlighted the idea in recent weeks.

After the former president said that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” during a Saturday rally in New Hampshire, the Biden campaign released a statement hours later.

Trump “channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy,” the statement read.

It marked the fourth time in the past six weeks that Biden’s camp has compared Trump’s remarks to Hitler’s, Politico reported.

The language Trump uses “reminds us of the language coming out of Germany in the ‘30s,” Biden said at a Tuesday evening fundraiser.

Trump shot down the comparison during an event the same night, telling an Iowa crowd that he had “never read ‘Mein Kampf,'” Hitler’s manifesto.

At the same rally, he once again blamed those entering the United States for “destroying the blood of our country.”

_____