Biden campaign hammers Trump for finishing last in presidential survey

President Biden’s reelection campaign on Monday hammered former President Trump for coming in last among presidents in a new survey.

Trump, Biden’s likely rival in November, found himself at the very bottom of the list, while Biden was ranked the 14th-best president in the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, which was conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 by a panel of experts specializing in the American presidency.

In a statement with the subject line, “Happy Presidents’ Day! … Unless You’re Donald Trump,” the campaign said it is clear why Trump ranked last.

“It takes a lot to be known as the absolute worst in your profession in the history of your country. But Donald Trump managed to do it, and it’s pretty clear why. Donald Trump spent his four years in office working for one thing only: himself,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said.

The campaign noted that Trump ranked worse than presidents James Buchanan, who is credited with leading the U.S. into the Civil War, and Herbert Hoover, the president elected before the Great Depression.

Munoz argued that the choice in November between Biden and Trump is clear to voters.

“President Biden wakes up every day fighting for the American people, helping to create more jobs in three years than any president has created in four, and investing in America at record levels,” he said. “The choice in this election is clear: a president who has consistently delivered for the American people or Donald Trump who experts agree might be the worst to ever do it.”

The experts who conducted the survey ranked Abraham Lincoln as America’s greatest president. Biden was placed ahead of Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan and Ulysses S. Grant.

Former President Obama was ranked No. 7, eight spots higher than when the experts were polled last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.