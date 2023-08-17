Biden campaign prepares counterpunches for GOP debate where he’ll be top target

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is unleashing a TV ad and surrogate blitz to coincide with the first Republican presidential debate, with plans to blast “MAGA Republicans’ extreme and out of touch views” whether Donald Trump is on the stage or not.

The campaign did not say where commercials would run or what their content would include but said the ads, which will make it up its third major buy of the cycle, would target Black and Hispanic voters in particular.

Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee also plan to send the president's allies out in full force ahead of the Aug. 23 debate. Whether or not Trump is on the stage, attacks on Biden are likely to factor prominently in the GOP debate, as Republicans have blasted the president's policies on immigration and the economy. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison will hold a news conference in Milwaukee, and the national party committee and Biden campaign will run a war room in Washington.

Democrats hope the debate, held in battleground Wisconsin, will juice their fundraising and organizing efforts.

resident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room at the White House on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Inflation Reduction Act aims to curb inflation by reducing the federal government budget deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing into clean domestic energy programs.

The Biden campaign is using the first Republican primary in Milwaukee to pivot to a more aggressive approach to paint the Republican opposition as beholden to “extreme” views.

Republicans' debate marks a new "phase" in the presidential campaign that will be met with greater "intensity" by the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign, Harrison told USA TODAY.

"Now that the lights and stage are brighter," he said, "we want to make sure that we are also performing on that stage and highlighting the real divides between between the two parties and the two visions."

Biden’s reelection campaign has not held a single event and does not plan to have its candidate on the trail until after Labor Day. Instead, it has focusing on amassing cash for the general election while Biden promotes his economic agenda at official events.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden campaign prepares to pounce on Republican primary debate