Biden campaign raises a record $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden smashed the record for the most money raised in a single month by a political candidate, hauling in $364.5 million in August.

Biden announced the eye-popping figure Wednesday on Twitter.

Last month we raised $364.5 million — 95% of the donations from grassroots supporters like you and the majority online.



Working people are powering our campaign — and I’m grateful.



We’ve got a long way to go to close the fundraising gap and win — but we can do it. Together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020

The previous record for the amount raised in a month was set by Barack Obama in 2008, when the then senator received $193 million in donations. In July, President Trump reported his best monthly fundraising total, taking in $165 million. Biden raised $140 million that month.

Trump has yet to report his August fundraising total. In 2016, Trump took in $90 million in August, compared to the $143 million raised by then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Monday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden’s campaign said Wednesday that 1.5 million people gave for the first time to the former vice president in August, and that 57 percent of the donations consisted of “online, small-donor donations.” The campaign attributed the surge to the Democratic National Convention and the choice of Kamala Harris as running mate.

Biden has outspent Trump by a 2-to-1 margin on digital and television advertising this summer, according to the Associated Press. While Trump’s campaign told the AP it planned to spend $200 million over the final 60 days of the campaign, Biden’s has reserved more than $280 million in ads so far.

