Biden campaign reportedly making 'ruthless cuts' to convention speaking list

This year's virtual, time-crunched Democratic National Convention isn't making space for many top Democrats to speak.

The DNC has set aside just two hours every night from August 17–20 for the convention where former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination. That has led the Biden campaign to make some "ruthless cuts" to some of the highest profile Democrats out there, though the convention's official schedule is far from finalized, Politico reports.

"It goes without saying that the party's two most popular figures," former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, will get a big role even with time so limited, Politico writes. Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are in as well. But some Democrats have "grumbled" that if Hillary Clinton is appearing, failed nominees like Al Gore and John Kerry probably should too, per Politico. Others are worried about "spotlighting" Bill Clinton "in the #MeToo era," Politico continues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) reportedly doesn't have a slot yet, nor do any of her fellow progressive political newcomers. But the party has reportedly made room for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who ran against President Trump in 2016. He'll speak on the same night as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) "in a demonstration of unity," Politico writes. Democrats are also reportedly on the lookout for veterans and Republicans with national security expertise to speak, though planning is still underway with just 10 days until the convention's first night. Read more about what to expect at the DNC at Politico.

