Biden campaign: Trump ‘parroted Adolf Hitler’ in remarks targeting immigrants

The Biden campaign fiercely denounced Donald Trump following his caustic remarks aimed at immigrants Saturday, saying the former president “parroted Hitler.”

“Tonight Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy,” Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

Trump on Saturday ratcheted up his already inflammatory rhetoric on immigrants at a rally in New Hampshire.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” the former president said. “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia.”

Trump also further tried to paint President Joe Biden as an authoritarian following criticism of his own remarks about being a dictator “on day one” of a potential future administration.

“Even Vladimir Putin … says that Biden’s, and this is a quote, politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Trump said.

Trump also praised Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in his remarks.

Trump has previously referred to his political enemies as "vermin," drawing comparisons with dehumanizing language typically used by dictators and authoritarians.

The New Hampshire crowd cheered as Trump railed against Biden, blaming the sitting president for his legal troubles.

“They [are] weaponizing law enforcement for high level election interference because we’re beating them so badly in the polls,” Trump said.

In a recent Wall Street Journal poll, Trump topped Biden by a 4 percent margin, the latest in a series of polls forecasting trouble for Biden.

“[Trump] is betting he can win this election by scaring and dividing this country,” Moussa said in the campaign statement. “He’s wrong. In 2020, Americans chose President Biden’s vision of hope and unity over Trump’s vision of fear and division — and they’ll do the same next November.”