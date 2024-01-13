Biden campaign turns to a Jon Stewart vet for research help

President Joe Biden’s campaign is tapping a veteran of Jon Stewart’s old show and a top aide from a progressive stalwart in the latest move to build out its national staff.

The reelection campaign is set to announce on Saturday two new hires, one to its research and one to its communications teams.

Andy Crystal, who previously led research at The Problem with Jon Stewart and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will be the campaign’s research director. Lauren Hitt, who most recently served as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) communications director, will be a senior national spokesperson for the campaign. Kevin Munoz, who was one of the first Biden reelection staffers, will be made senior national spokesperson.

Their hires, shared first with POLITICO, underscore the haste with which the reelection is now bringing operatives on board as the general election nears. The Biden campaign also announced battleground states director and top aides in North Carolina last week.

The hiring spree comes shortly after some Democratic operatives began complaining that the campaign had yet to build out its staffing operation, particularly in swing states, fast enough. The Biden campaign, at the time, downplayed those concerns, stressing that they were positioned to make new hires in key spots when the time was needed.

"We’re excited to welcome Andy and Lauren to the already talented and fierce communications team working to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Michael Tyler, Biden’s communications director, said in a statement shared with POLITICO. “I'm also proud to recognize Kevin’s invaluable role representing our campaign since launch and communicating the president’s vision directly to voters.”