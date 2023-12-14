Biden campaign turns to veteran Democratic operatives to oversee Wisconsin push

Garren Randolph, Wisconsin campaign manager for the Biden-Harris campaign

The campaign for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has turned to three veteran Democratic political operatives to oversee operations in battleground Wisconsin.

Garren Randolph was announced Thursday as state campaign manager, while Devin Remiker and Tanya Bjork were appointed senior advisers.

The Biden team is ramping up activity early in a state it closely won in 2020 and will likely have to defend next year to win the White House. Wisconsin is one of two states along with Arizona in piloting a new approach to reach key Democratic groups, including young voters and African Americans.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, said the "Wisconsin leadership team is battle-tested, highly experienced and ready for the fight ahead to again mobilize the coalition that sent President Biden and Vice President to the White House so they can keep delivering for Wisconsin families."

The state leadership team will be part of the effort to aid Democrats up and down the ballot, including helping U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in her re-election fight.

"This is the best possible team to lead Wisconsin Democrats to victory," Baldwin said in a statement. "Their deep ties, knowledge of the state, and political acumen will serve President Biden well on his path to re-election. I’m thrilled we’ll be working together to win up and down the ticket in 2024."

Randolph was the Biden-Harris deputy state director in 2020, has been involved in several high-profile contests and most recently served as senior adviser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Randolph ran David Crowley’s winning race in 2020 for Milwaukee County executive, worked on two successful election efforts for Gov. Tony Evers and also worked for Alex Lasry, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in 2022.

Devin Remiker, senior advisor to the Joe Biden re-election campaign in Wisconsin.

Remiker is executive director of the state Democratic Party, where he has worked in various positions since 2018. He was deputy director of the 2020 coordinated campaign that worked to elect Biden and Harris and others on the Democratic ticket.

Bjork, senior adviser to the healthcare advocacy group, Protect Our Care, has worked on the last four presidential campaigns in Wisconsin, taking posts with Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

Tanya Bjork, senior advisor to the Biden re-election campaign in Wisconsin.

She cut her political teeth in campaign roles for U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota in 1996 and U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin in 1998 and also worked for Jim Doyle while he was Wisconsin governor.

In a statement, Evers lauded the campaign leaders for their strong ties to the state. Evers said Randolph's "experience and talent will be critical in building President Biden’s campaign in Wisconsin and keeping our state blue in 2024."

He added that “Tanya Bjork and Devin Remiker know how to win tough elections in Wisconsin and I’m confident they’ll once again deliver Wisconsin for President Biden in 2024."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Biden campaign names leaders of Wisconsin re-election team