Biden campaign warns supporters 'this thing is going to come down to the wire'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is warning supporters that the 2020 race is "far closer" than has been suggested.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in a memo warned supporters they should not grow complacent about the state of the race due to the Democratic nominee's consistent lead in national polls, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

“We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," Dillon reportedly wrote.

Biden's campaign manager also warned that while the campaign is seeing "robust leads" nationally, it's only up by a few points in certain key states, including Arizona and North Carolina, and "we need to campaign like we're trailing" in the polls.

"This race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," Dillon wrote. "In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump. If we learned anything from 2016, it's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign, through whatever smears or underhanded tactics he has at his disposal."

