Biden campaigns in Atlanta, notes how remarkable it is that Democrats are competitive in Georgia

Speaking at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden said that there weren’t a lot of pundits in 2016 who would have guessed that the “Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia” in the final week of the election.

Video Transcript

VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You know, there aren't a lot of pundits who would have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election.

[AUDIENCE CHEERS]

Or that we'd have such competitive Senate races in Georgia. But we do! Because something's happening here in Georgia and across America!

[AUDIENCE CHEERS]

People of different races, backgrounds-- Democrats, Republicans, independents-- they're coming together to transcend the old divides and show what's possible.