Biden campaigns in Florida ahead of election

Joe Biden campaigned in Florida on Thursday.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Five days left, folks. Millions of Americans are already voting. Millions more are going to vote by the end of this week. And I believe when you use your power, the power to vote, you're going to change the course of this country for generations to come at home and abroad.

This election is the most important one you've ever voted in, whether it's your first or 10th. Ladies and gentlemen, the heart and soul of this country is at stake. Right here in Florida, it's up to you.

You hold the key. If Florida goes blue, it's over. It's over.

[CHEERING]

JOE BIDEN: Look--

[HONKING]

The press has heard me say this a long time. Wall Street CEO didn't build this country. People standing out here in your automobiles, you're the ones who built this country. The middle class built this country. And union built the middle class.

You're the ones who are going to save the country now that you've build it. In these final days, keep that sense of empowerment with you, that sense of optimism. What we can do, what we will overcome.

I've never been more optimistic about America or the American people I am today. And on November the 3rd, we're going to unite this country and show the world who we really are.

[CHEERING]