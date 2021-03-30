Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Will you qualify?

Doug Whiteman
·4 min read
Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Will you qualify?
Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Will you qualify?

The Biden administration has announced plans for another wave of student debt forgiveness, this time involving more than $1.3 billion in federal student loan debt held by more than 230,000 people.

In many cases, their loan balances were previously wiped out by the government, but then came back — like zombies — because the borrowers had failed to keep officials updated about their incomes.

The administration says it's another step to make sure student loan debtors "receive support and protection during the COVID-19 emergency," similar to the pause in student loan payments and interest that's now in place through Sept. 30.

That's giving millions of Americans some breathing room to save, invest or get a handle on their other debts.

Who's eligible for the new forgiveness?

Close up of red pencil erasing the word debt on paper
Kenishirotie / Shutterstock

The Department of Education says the borrowers eligible for the new student loan forgiveness are totally and permanently disabled. They'd been required to submit earnings documentation for three years as a condition of their loan discharges, to demonstrate that they continued to need the relief.

Loans were reinstated if the borrowers failed to show that their incomes remained below government thresholds. But the Government Accountability Office found that 98% of the time loans were revived, the reason was that the borrowers didn't turn in their paperwork — not that they made too much money.

For the rest of the pandemic, the administration is scrapping the proof-of-income requirement for seriously disabled borrowers whose loans have been dismissed. The change is retroactive to March 13, 2020, when the COVID crisis first flared up.

"Borrowers with total and permanent disabilities should focus on their well-being, not put their health on the line to submit earnings information during the COVID-19 emergency," says Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in a news release issued this week.

What about broader student loan forgiveness?

The new wave of student loan relief comes about a week and a half after the Biden White House canceled about $1 billion in debt for borrowers who said their schools had ripped them off or deceived them.

And it comes as calls grow louder from members of Congress who are urging the president to obliterate up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt for every American saddled with unpaid college loans.

Biden has stated publicly that he's willing to cancel $10,000 in student debt, but he's said he's not sure that he has the authority to go to $50,000. For now, the president is working on other priorities, including a plan to fix crumbling roads and bridges — and raise some taxes to pay for that work.

But to help clear a path for broad student loan forgiveness, Democrats made sure that the recent aid bill providing $1,400 stimulus checks also included a provision making canceled student loans tax-free until 2026. Normally, forgiven debts are taxed as income.

What if your student debt isn't being canceled — and you need relief now?

Thoughtful pensive young family husband and wife worried about their student loan debt.
fizkes / Shutterstock

If the administration's two recent rounds of student debt forgiveness haven't included you, here are a few ways of giving yourself some relief in the face of overwhelming student loan debt.

For starters, look into refinancing your student loans. Interest rates for private student loans have hit record lows, so replacing your federal student debt with a new and cheaper loan from a private lender could cut your monthly payments substantially.

Or, consider these ways to save money elsewhere in your budget, so you can get a better grip on your student loan burden:

  • Find cheaper car insurance. Many of us are now working from home and driving less, and some car insurance companies have been giving their customers price breaks. If yours won't cut you any slack, it's time to shop for new coverage that could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

  • Get yourself a side hustle. Turn your skills and talents into a side income by using a marketplace that will match the services you can provide with customers eager to pay for them.

  • Take small steps that that can add up to big savings. When you go to the grocery store, use an app that gives you cash back just for snapping a photo of your receipt. And, before the next time you shop online, download a free browser add-on that will automatically search for better prices or coupons.

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan forgiveness: 230,000 debtors with disabilities see relief in 'a tiny step' that foreshadows others

    The Education Department's (ED) announced plans to cancel about $1.3 billion in student loan debt for 41,000 borrowers who had previously qualified for discharge but failed to receive it because of incomplete paperwork.

  • Fight over filibuster heats up as Democrats and Republicans clash over voting rights

    Sen. Raphael Warnock said passing the For The People Act, or H.R.1, was a moral imperative, but it may not be possible with the filibuster in place.

  • Biden Administration announces another round of student loan forgiveness—wiping out $1.3 billion

    On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge student loan debt held by Americans with permanent disabilities.

  • Democratic Senators tout changes to student loan relief while pushing Biden to forgive $50,000 in debt

    "This is about moving forward, this is our moment of momentum. We have gotten one more piece in place," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

  • Advocates press Biden to cancel more student loan debt

    Yale Law student and U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Hunt on the push by progressives for more loan forgiveness.

  • IRS: Money you’ve spent on masks and hand sanitizer is tax-deductible — here’s how to access this tax break

    Hand sanitizer sales increased 624% from 2019 to 2020, and some people will be able to deduct the money they spent on it from their taxable income.

  • 1 million borrowers in default now qualify for pause on federal student loan interest, collections

    The Department of Education on Tuesday expanded relief, including a pause on student loan interest accrual and collections, to more than 1.14 million borrowers in default. Why it matters: Defaulted loans under the Federal Family Education Loan program, which are guaranteed by the U.S. government but held by private entities, had been ineligible for the COVID-related relief. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat relief, first implemented by the Trump administration last year and later extended by the Biden administration, has helped tens of millions of borrowers handle the financial strain brought on by coronavirus pandemic. The Education Department said Tuesday's move will "protect more than 800,000 borrowers who were at risk of having their federal tax refunds seized to repay a defaulted loan." What they're saying: “At a time when many student loan borrowers have faced economic uncertainty, we’re ensuring that relief already provided to borrowers of loans held by the Department is available to more borrowers who need the same help so they can focus on meeting their basic needs,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.“Our goal is to enable these borrowers who are struggling in default to get the same protections previously made available to tens of millions of other borrowers to help weather the uncertainty of the pandemic.”Go deeper: Defrauded students to receive loan forgivenessSenate COVID relief bill paves way for student debt forgiveness through executive actionStudent loan forgiveness most effective if targeted, report findsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Pilot at CW Casts Donald Faison as Professor Utonium

    Donald Faison has joined “The Powerpuff Girls” live-action pilot at The CW in the role of Professor Drake Utonium. The series, now titled simply “Powerpuff,” was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings […]

  • Satisfaction With Vaccine Rollout Surges: Poll

    In a remarkable turnaround from just a few weeks ago, a solid majority of Americans now say they are satisfied with the way Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday. In a survey of 3,905 adults conducted March 15 to March 21, 68% of respondents said they were very satisfied or satisfied with the vaccine process in the country. A majority of Democrats (73%), Republicans (66%) and independents (63%) offered a positive assessment. Those over 65 reported the highest approval levels (77%), and even a majority of respondents who said they don’t plan to get vaccinated expressed satisfaction with the rollout. In January, the survey numbers told a very different story, with just 34% of respondents saying they were happy with the vaccine situation. The overall approval level improved to 44% in February, setting the stage for the 24-point increase recorded in March. Gallup noted that while partisan differences persist, the improvement in approval has been bipartisan. “Although the transition from a Donald Trump to a Biden presidency has resulted in partisans' views on many issues flipping, this has not been the case when it comes to satisfaction with the vaccination process,” the polling organization said. “Republicans' satisfaction, which was higher than Democrats' in January just after Trump left office, has increased 17 points to 66% since then.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Burritos or Bitcoin? Chipotle Asks Fans To Pick One During Promotion

    Which would you prefer: $100,000 in burritos or $100,000 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)? Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.(NYSE: CMG) is making this unlikely choice available in its National Burrito Day contest scheduled for April 1. What Happened: On National Burrito Day, Chipotle is teaming with Stefan Thomas, founder and CEO of Coil, on a new interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin" that encourages fans to conduct a "chiptocurrency" rescue mission to crack the code of a digital wallet. Each player will have 10 chances to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in bitcoin. Unsuccessful players are eligible for what Chipotle mysteriously described only as a "special offer." According to the company, 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin and three fans will win $25,000 in bitcoin. As for Thomas' involvement, cryptocurrency investors will recall his story from earlier this year when he admitted forgetting the password to the $387 million in bitcoin locked in his digital wallet. (He still hasn't figured out the password.) The 10 chances in the Chipotle game are inspired by Thomas' dilemma of having a hard drive that gave him 10 chances to access his digital wallet before its contents were wiped clean. The contest goes live on April 1 at 12 p.m. EDT and ends at 9 p.m. EDT the same day. A player can participate via the burritosorbitcoin.com website and no product purchase is necessary. Related Link: It's Easy Being Cheesy As Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesalupa What Else Happened: Chipotle stated his promotion was the first produced by a restaurant chain that included cryptocurrency as a prize. Chipotle has been raising its media profile with new endeavors including an investment in the $500 million Series C funding round for Nuro, an autonomous delivery service, the opening of its first Canadian eatery since 2018 and its first Super Bowl television commercial. The company is also expanding its "Chipotlanes" drive-thru service options and is testing the feasibility of expanding digital-only restaurants. The company opened its first Chipotle Digital Kitchen focusing only on pick-up and delivery last November near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. CMG Price Action: Shares of Chipotle are down 1.11% to $1,44.28 on Tuesday morning. Related Link: Del Taco Lures Customers With More Seafood, Honey Mango Sauce Dishes (Photo: Chipotle) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChipotle Invests In Autonomous Delivery Service Nuro's Series C Funding© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5th Grade Teacher Who Went Viral for Memorizing Student Handshakes Is Back With Modified Greetings

    Covid-19 can’t stop David Jamison’s beloved handshake tradition.

  • Student debt relief extended to 1.14 million borrowers with defaulted FFELP loans

    The Education Department (ED) is halting interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • Mario Lopez Admits He Got "Into a Little Fight" With This Celeb Right Before They Co-Presented an Award

    During a TV appearance on March 29, Mario Lopez revealed he and this star "got into a little fight" right before they presented together at last year's People's Choice Awards.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • Amy Schumer cut a hole in the sleeve of a bedazzled party dress to get her COVID-19 vaccine

    Amy Schumer, who gave a stand-up routine at her vaccination site, said on Instagram that she wore the cutout dress to support an education charity.

  • Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 in case of a 'natural disaster' and 'gangs'

    The South Carolina senator told Fox News on Sunday that he believes a bill on banning assault weapons would not pass on the Senate floor.

  • Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep

    President Reuven Rivlin announced Monday that he will begin consultations next week with Israel's political rivals in hopes of unraveling the country's post-election deadlock. Israel's presidency is largely a figurehead office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the largest single party, with 30 seats.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.