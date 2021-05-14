  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden cancels Trump's planned 'Garden of American Heroes'

ZEKE MILLER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday put the kibosh on his predecessor's planned “National Garden of American Heroes" and revoked former President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at social media companies' moderation policies and branding American foreign aid.

In an executive order of his own, Biden abolished the Trump-formed task force to create the new monument, which the former president proposed last year. It was to have featured sculptures of dozens of American historical figures, including presidents, athletes and pop culture icons, envisioned by Trump as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live."

Trump himself curated the list of who was to be included — Davy Crockett, Billy Graham, Whitney Houston, Harriet Tubman and Antonin Scalia, among others — but no site was selected and the garden was never funded by Congress.

Biden's order also revoked Trump's May 2020 order calling for the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate social media companies for labeling or removing posts or entire accounts in what Trump claimed was a restriction on free speech. That order came before Trump himself was removed from platforms like Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The president also ended Trump's December 2020 order to brand all U.S. foreign aid with a single “logo that embodies the values and generosity of the American people.”

Also revoked was Trump's June 2020 order that called for the federal government to “prosecute to the fullest extent permitted under Federal law” acts of vandalism and destruction to statues on federal property. That order came in response to the defacement of statues — particularly those honoring the Confederacy — during nationwide protests over racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

Biden also took aim at a Trump proclamation that required immigrants to prove they would be covered by certain health insurance plans within 30 days of entering the U.S. or prove they could cover medical costs. 

“My Administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Biden said in revoking that proclamation. “We can achieve that objective, however, without barring the entry of noncitizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country but who lack significant financial means or have not purchased health insurance coverage from a restrictive list of qualifying plans.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden cancels Trump's "National Garden of American Heroes"

    President Biden on Friday abolished the Trump-formed task force to create a new monument, the planned "National Garden of American Heroes."Flashback: Former President Trump cited "dangerous anti-American extremism" as a motivation behind the sculpture garden, which he said would be "America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values and entire way of life."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrump proposed statues of "historically significant Americans" including presidents, athletes and pop culture icons including Frederick Douglass, Thomas Jefferson and Betsy Ross. He also floated the names of Christopher Columbus and Junipero Serra, two Europeans who contributed to the colonization of North America and Native American genocide.The big picture: Biden was not expected to move forward with Friday's executive order, which was largely a response to racial justice protests and the controversy over removal of monuments to Confederate leaders, per Politico.Of note: No location had been selected for Trump's hopeful garden and it had not been funded by Congress.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden Scraps Trump’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’

    President Joe Biden on Friday scrapped plans and revoked the executive order for the “National Garden of American Heroes” that predecessor Trump proposed last year. Figures for Trump’s statue park were far-reaching, ranging from Muhammad Ali and Annie Oakley to Jesse Owens and Rosa Parks to Walt Disney, basketball player Kobe Bryant and not to mention Grover Cleveland, Alex Trebek and… Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, who has been criticized for his abuse of indigenous Americans. Trump previously signed “Executive Order on Building the National Garden of American Heroes” earlier this year, just two days before leaving office, as “America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.” “On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism,” Trump’s now rescinded executive order stated. “This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower. “In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration.” Read original story Biden Scraps Trump’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’ At TheWrap

  • Biden revokes Trump order to punish statue vandals

    Also scrapped is a Trump plan for a sculpture garden to US heroes, such as Whitney Houston.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's spokesman during mask confrontation: 'You don't tell me what to f---ing do'

    "Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn't more explicit," the California lawmaker said of the Friday incident.

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Husband Charged in Wife’s Murder Also Used Her Name to Vote

    Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeFive months after Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office in Colorado received a bizarre notification: a mail-in ballot for the 2020 election had been submitted under her name.When a Chaffee County sergeant went to the clerk’s office to check out the ballot, he saw that it had been handwritten and dated Oct. 15, 2020—and included the signature of her husband, Barry Lee Morphew, on the witness line.But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, authorities did not question the 53-year-old dad about his alleged voter fraud until April 22, just days before he was charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other crimes in connection with his wife’s disappearance.“I wanted Trump… to win,” Morphew told FBI agents when questioned about submitting his wife’s voting ballot. “I just thought, give him… another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating.”‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With MurderMorphew added that he knew his wife “was going to vote for Trump anyway” and insisted he didn’t know you couldn’t vote on behalf of “your spouse.” Investigators also noted in the affidavit that Morphew submitted his own mail-in ballot at the same time.But authorities believe Morphew intentionally took advantage of his wife’s disappearance to ensure another vote for the former president. On Thursday night, prosecutors charged him with one felony count of forgery of public records and one misdemeanor count of elections-mail-ballot offense.While his bond was set at $1,000 for the new charges, Morphew is already being held without bail on the charges in connection with his wife’s May 10, 2020 disappearance. Investigators, however, have still not found the mother of two, and have thus kept Morphew’s arrest affidavit under seal since his May 5 arrest.The Chaffee County District Court is expected to unseal the affidavit as early as May 27 in a case that has garnered national attention and confounded investigators for months. Authorities began an investigation into Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance on May 10 after a neighbor reported she did not return home from a bike ride. For days, local and federal authorities conducted an exhaustive search over the 2.5-mile area near her Maysville, Colorado home. Police now believe that a “certain scenario” occurred near her home that resulted in the discovery of her bike—but not her body.How Cops Took Down an Alleged Tree-Trimming Serial Killer Mid-MurderOn May 17, Morphew, who was reportedly out of town the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for her safe return alongside a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He also offered a $200,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said in the May video.Despite Morphew’s public pleas for his wife, questions began to surface about his possible role in her disappearance, including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean around the same time she went missing. Morphew, however, denied the claims.“People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” Morphew said in one rare August interview with Fox21 before insisting that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain.Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office during the interview, stating he believed the local authorities “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.” A lawyer for Morphew did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Firefighters issue warning after rescuing over 100 people who attempted TikTok trend: 'Please think twice'

    New TikTok trends pop up every day, and unfortunately, they're not all hits.

  • Biden told staff not to serve leafy greens because he didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth, report says

    The New York Times also reported President Biden's preferred drink is the controversial Orange Gatorade.

  • Halle Berry Shares the 'Naked Truth' in Sexy Topless Instagram Photo

    The actress' signature honey blonde highlights and toned back muscles are on full display in the sultry snap

  • Biden revokes controversial Trump orders on monuments, immigration

    The president has been reversing many of the executive actions taken by his predecessor since his first day in office.

  • Mom Admits She Sent Daughter Text Message Berating Her When She Was In Hospital After Her Baby Died

    Kiara says when she was 36-weeks pregnant, her unborn child’s heart stopped beating. She says before she was out of the hospital and could grieve the loss of her child, her mother, Teresa, disclosed the tragic news on social media. She says her mother even blamed her for the baby’s death – and told Kiara that she should have been the one to die instead of the baby. Teresa claims the words didn’t come unwarranted. Hear about a text message Teresa sent to Kiara while she was still in the hospital recovering from surgery. Why does Teresa say she has mixed emotions about the text? On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Mom is No Mother Teresa'," hear why the hostility between mother and daughter runs deep. Plus, hear what Teresa’s other children say about her behavior. Can this family move forward from all the anger and resentment and begin to heal? Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: At odds with a family member? WATCH: Woman Says Mom Announced Her Baby’s Death Before She Could Grieve; Mom Says She Earned Right To Share Pain

  • Trump asked for troops to do 'whatever was necessary' to protect demonstrators who went on to storm the Capitol

    Trump told his acting defense secretary to do whatever was necessary to protect supporters "executing their constitutionally protected rights."

  • Almost 2 decades after being convicted of pregnant wife's murder, Scott Peterson seeks new trial

    Almost two decades after the disappearance and murder of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child, Connor, Scott Peterson says he is still seeking justice and and that his first trial was unfair. Laci Peterson, who was 27 years old and eight months pregnant, disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002. On that same day, Scott Peterson was arrested and charged.

  • Florida Woman Is Accused Of Posing As Student, Sneaking Into High School To Promote Her Instagram

    A Florida woman was willing to go to some extreme depths to promote her Instagram account by sneaking into a local high school and posing as a student, police say. Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, is now facing charges of burglary, educational institution interference and resisting an officer after police said she “blended in with students” and nonchalantly walked into American Senior High School in Hialeah on Monday, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. To carry out the ruse, Miami-Dade Police said the 28-year-old woman donned clothes similar to the high school students, carried a book bag and entered the school holding a skateboard and carrying a painting, the report said. After successfully gaining entry, police said she walked through the halls handing out flyers promoting her Instagram account and asking students to follow her on social media. She allegedly took cell phone video of herself wandering through the hallways. Audrey Nicole Francisquini Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections One student told local station WSVN that she had been recording video and showing off her Instagram account, which featured videos and images of her wearing a red devil’s mask. “It’s crazy,” the student said. “It’s very creepy.” Police said Francisquini had stopped some students in the hall, preventing them from getting to their classes in what they said was a “pre-planned” attempt to gain access to the school. As she wandered the halls, Francisquini was stopped by security while the other students were in class but she claimed she was looking for the registration office. Rather than going to the office as she had claimed she would, she continued to roam the halls until she was stopped by security a second time and they deemed her a “potential threat on campus,” police said. Francisquini refused to stop for security officers and managed to slip out of the school by using a side exit leading to the faculty parking lot, according to the police report. She left behind an obvious clue to her identity, however, on the flyers she had been passing out, which listed her Instagram handle. Police tracked her to her North Miami Beach home where they arrested her, authorities said. “I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” Francisquini said in her last Instagram post before her arrest, WSVN reports. “I’m not going outside at all.” After she was taken into custody, police said she voluntary offered to show them the video she had recorded in the school, according to the report. Francisquini reportedly works as a salesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines. The company has said they are looking into the allegations against her. She was also once employed as a police officer in DeKalb County, Georgia. That job ended in 2017 after she was arrested and accused of hacking into a fellow officer’s social media accounts, The Washington Post reports. She was accused at the time of then posting nude images of the fellow officer on social media. Francisquini appeared in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer questioned how the 28-year-old was able to carry out the ruse. “First of all, I don’t know how you get into the school,” she said, according to WSVN. “They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID.” Her bail was set at $2,000 and Francisquini was ordered to stay away from the school. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are looking into the incident. “This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses. The individual, who posed as a student needing assistance, was approached by school personnel who recognized that she did not belong on campus,” the spokesperson said. “Miami-Dade Schools Police made contact with the individual and, subsequently, arrested her for her actions.” Oxygen.com reached out to the school district for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Francisquini’s attorney, Olivia Issertell, also did not respond to Oxygen.com’s request for comment.

  • Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a sexually explicit memo 'in a fog of sleep deprivation' during the Starr investigation

    The memo, resurfaced during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, had a list of racy, graphic suggested questions for former President Bill Clinton.

  • A man accused of storming the Capitol with a giant Confederate flag will get to go on a family road trip while awaiting trial

    Kevin Seefried was approved to take his scheduled family trip to Salvo, North Carolina, on May 15, court documents show.

  • Ellen DeGeneres says toxic workplace scandal was 'orchestrated' and 'I still don't understand it'

    Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022. DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person." Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic." DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation. In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" “I’m proud of the kind of show we do.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Chinese students discover loophole for free KFC, and the Colonel is displeased

    In April of 2018, a 23-year-old university student in Shanghai whose last name is Xu found a loophole in KFC’s online ordering system. He discovered that he could pay for food using coupons in a KFC app, then he could get a refund of the very same coupons immediately if he used a different app. In other words, free food! At one of the most popular restaurants in China! But then he flew too close to the fried chicken sun, and things ended very poorly. Vice has the story.

  • Mom gets outpouring of love from Twitter after revealing she has to tell her son she is dying

    Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. When Chaudhri, a 43-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, was hospitalized again this week, she learned that the cancer had returned. "Once ovarian cancer returns, it’s considered a terminal diagnosis," Chaudhri told "Good Morning America." "There is no treatment.

  • Olivia Munn has been 'obsessed with hanging out with' John Mulaney for years

    "My girlfriend" just doesn't have the same ring to it, but comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn — news that broke shortly after Page Six revealed he's divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn and Mulaney supposedly met at church, though Munn has admitted she's had her eye on Mulaney for years. In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview resurfaced by Page Six on Friday, she revealed "we were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" She added that "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but afterwards, when Munn emailed Mulaney, he never wrote her back. "I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • A Fitness Model Revealed What His Body Really Looks Like Without Instagram Filters

    "There is literally 1 second between these pics."