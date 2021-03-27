Biden can't afford to laugh-off Kim Jong Un's provocations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Kazianis, Responsible Statecraft
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
september missile north korea 2017 kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea on September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

  • President Joe Biden seemed to laugh off North Korea's latest missile tests over the weekend.

  • With that attitude, Biden may miss a chance at diplomacy, leading to more back and forth tension-creating events by both sides in the months ahead.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

We can fill a book full of troubling adjectives to describe the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, better known as North Korea, and all of the times they have needless raised international tensions to the point that many analysts worried about the possible resumption of the Korean War - a conflict that almost certainly would go nuclear.

Whatever the case, we rarely talk about the times when US policy toward the DPRK adds unneeded kindling to an already smoldering situation, when policymakers in Washington and even our own chief executive make a rhetorical or tactical mistake that makes a bad situation on the Korean Peninsula even worse.

So when President Joe Biden seemed to laugh off North Korea's latest missile tests over the weekend, missing a chance at more needed diplomacy, the stage was set for what Pyongyang always seems to do best: match pressure or perceived loss of face by a show of strength, or its own style of maximum pressure.

And this is just the beginning. We should expect more back and forth tension-creating events coming from both sides in the months ahead.

joe biden korea
Joe Biden, then vice president, meets South Korean and US soldiers at Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, December 7, 2013. Lee Jin-man/Pool via AP

First up is the Biden administration's North Korea policy review findings, which will set the direction for Korean Peninsula strategy for years to come. Having failed to learn from the Trump years that there is a possibility of talking with the Kim regime, Team Biden seems to have all but determined to apply more pressure and double down on sanctions that have so many holes in them one could drive a truck through them.

Washington also seems set to want to try and make China somehow responsible for sanctions enforcement, and is already trying a shaming strategy to get them to punish Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile advances. Clearly this is something Beijing won't do, as it will never allow North Korea to become destabilized in any way - and that is what it would take for the Kim family to come to the bargaining table on its knees.

Sadly it seems we are set to replay what every administration has tried to do for nearly three decades now, apply some sort of new pressure strategy to get North Korea to give up the only weapon it has to fend off its greatest fear, a future US military campaign that seeks to change the regime in Pyongyang.

Considering the billions of dollars invested and likely hundreds of thousands of North Koreans that have died due to a lack of investment in the most basic of societal needs because of its nuclear quest, there is no magic formula to get them to denuclearize.

NOrth Korea missile launch kim may 2017
Kim Jong a Hwasong-12, May 15, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

And yet, we play what politicians here in Washington have determined is a necessary game of posturing, as if we have some way to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons or missiles, because no administration wants to take on what is perceived as the political fallout of such an admission that only arms control and threat mitigation are the only rational policies left.

What does all of this mean? Well, most likely, North Korea will lash out when it knows for sure the squeeze from Washington is coming once again, and will show off a weapon system that can do real damage, like a new medium or intermediate missile platform that can range US bases in the Pacific, such as Guam.

North Korea could also even show off in some way that its longer-range missiles can survive atmospheric reentry, settling the silly debate once and for all that, yes, even a third-world state like North Korea can develop missile technology from the 1950s to hit the US with a nuclear missile.

This could come in the form of a test that shows off an ICBM going deep into the Pacific Ocean and dropping a dummy warhead into the sea or something more static, but the point would be clear: US cities could be turned into nuclear fireballs within 30 minutes.

North Korea&#39;s new ICBM
North Korea's new ICBM. Screenshot from KCTV broadcast

From here, what would the Biden team decide to do? Clearly with pressure off the table as a viable denuclearization strategy, the administration would find itself historically at the same crossroads as every other group of US policymakers finds itself when it comes to Pyongyang.

My hope is for as short of an escalatory period as possible followed by a push toward diplomacy coming from Washington with major prodding courtesy of the Moon government in Seoul.

If the Biden Administration can learn from its likely mistakes fast enough and pivot toward an agreement that caps the size of the North Korean nuclear and missile arsenal for sanctions relief, the faster it can move to what it seems to be its more important task, figuring out what it will do about China's rise and moves to alter the status quo in Asia to its liking.

The only question now is how many weeks or months we will waste on a pointless pressure campaign, and can we avoid an accidental escalation that could cost lives or spark a horrific war no one wants?

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden's comments have 'little to do' with North Korea's weapons strategy

    President Biden appeared to anger North Korea this week when he criticized Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missiles test, the first such action the country has taken since the White House transition in January. Regardless of Biden's comments, though, North Korea seems to have its strategy set in place. In a statement, Ri Pyong Chol, a senior military adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Biden's remarks — which were widely seen as standard fare that included an unspecific promise that the United States "will respond accordingly" if Pyongyang decides to "escalate" — were "thoughtless" and "gangster-like." The Biden administration, he said, "took its first wrong step." Ultimately, though, the likelihood that North Korea will continue to conduct more weapons tests has "little to do with what Biden said," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, per The Wall Street Journal. Rather, in Easley's view, "Pyongyang is implementing a premeditated strategy of advancing military capabilities," while justifying the moves by putting the blame on the U.S., The Associated Press reports. "[Ri] has larger tests in the works and is trying to maximize political bang for his missile development buck," Easley said. The Biden administration is still reviewing its North Korea policy options. Read more at The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican surrender to gun violenceWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsWhy Iran experts are skeptical about the significance of Tehran's new deal with Beijing

  • Late-Night Hosts Weigh In On President Biden’s First Press Conference

    Late-night was not going to let President Joe Biden’s first press conference go unnoticed without a few digs, as well as nods of approval along with the humor. “Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference,” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said Thursday. “Normally when a 78-year-old […]

  • North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile test

    North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

  • Greensill Capital’s U.S. Unit Seeks Chapter 11 Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its U.S. unit in New York, as another part of Lex Greensill’s trade finance empire seeks safety from its creditors.The firm filed for administration in the U.K. earlier in March, capping a stunning collapse for the specialty finance firm after key backers walked away over concerns about the valuation of its assets. Greensill’s Australian holding company also entered bankruptcy protection earlier this month.Greensill Capital Inc. listed assets of as much as $50 million and liabilities of up to $100 million in its U.S. petition on Thursday. The unit has no secured debt, court papers show.The subsidiary, headquartered in New York, sold Greensill’s products to customers in the Americas and passed its revenue directly to the parent company, court papers show. Most of the unit’s more than 70 employees were terminated this month.A spokesman for Greensill declined to comment further.Inner WorkingsThe scandal has entangled a host of the world’s biggest financial firms, from its largest investor SoftBank Group Corp. to key partner Credit Suisse Group AG. The company’s inner workings have been in the spotlight after it collapsed this month, raising questions about how it went from startup to tech unicorn with an estimated $7 billion valuation.The firm faltered after insurance contracts that underpinned many of the loans Greensill made were not renewed on March 1, forcing Credit Suisse to freeze a $10 billion family of funds that bought them. The decision came on the same day as a court in Australia shot down a last-ditch effort by Greensill to force the insurer to provide more coverage. That set off a chain reaction that led to the lender’s disintegration.The U.S. unit’s assets include its stake in Finacity Corp., which it plans to sell during the bankruptcy. Other assets include $400,000 cash, furniture and office equipment -- delivered but never used due to the pandemic -- and certain “valuable art pieces” displayed at its Manhattan headquarters, court papers show.The Peter Greensill Family Trust agreed to provide $2 million of bankruptcy financing for the U.S. unit, which is subject to court approval. Its first court hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in New York, with the case assigned to Judge Michael E. Wiles.The case is Greensill Capital Inc., 21-10561, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).(Updates with details on U.S. unit beginning in the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MSNBC Supercut Exposes Wild Difference Between Biden And Trump’s First Pressers

    The stark contrast between Biden and Trump's debut press conferences as president was laid bare in the "Morning Joe" montage.

  • Indians trade RHP Plutko to Orioles for player or cash

    The Indians traded right-hander Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, a move that brings some clarity to their bullpen situation. Cleveland will get a player to be named or cash in return for Plutko, who was out of minor league options and seemed to be destined for a role in long relief this season. The 29-year-old has appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts for the Indians since 2016.

  • 1 of claims against Watson was 'consensual,' lawyer says

    "Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court," Attorney Tony Buzbee said after announcing he filed a 20th lawsuit against the Texans quarterback yesterday.

  • CVC (ASX:CVC) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Year

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do...

  • President Joe Biden said the Justice Department is looking into a new law in Georgia restricting access to voting, which he called an 'atrocity'

    The sweeping new law in Georgia has been compared by Biden and others to the laws that enforced racial segregation in the South until the 1960s.

  • Sidney Powell’s ‘Just Kidding’ Defense Is Seriously, Literally Nuts

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettyDuring the 2016 presidential campaign, journalist and author Salena Zito observed that when it came to Donald Trump, “the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.” Zito deserves credit for coining a memorable phrase that certainly sounded plausible back when we were all trying to fathom how Trump won. By 2020, however, it was clear that Trump’s fans were, in fact, taking him literally. The Capitol insurgency that occurred after months of Trump claiming that 1) the election had been rigged and 2) we were losing our country was proof enough.I’ve been thinking about Zito’s formulation a lot lately, in part because Trump is back in the news. He repeated false claims that the election was stolen, while also portraying insurrectionists as harmless fuzzballs to Laura Ingraham on Fox News. Dominion Voting Systems also just filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News for advancing the canard that the election was stolen.But it’s mainly been on my mind because of an assertion made by pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s own lawyers in her $1.3 billion Dominion defamation suit. They claimed that “no reasonable person” would believe the conspiracy theories spun by Powell. This puts to lie the whole “seriously/ literally” shell game that has been going on for the last five years. When people enter into the political arena, invent crazy conspiracy theories, and stoke violence and sedition, millions of Americans do take them seriously.Let’s begin with the suggestion that “no serious person” would believe Powell’s assertions. This is (sadly) false. For example, a February poll from the University of Houston found that 83 percent of Texas Republicans believed there was widespread election fraud. Many average Americans (reasonable or not) seriously believed the kinds of lies Powell was intent on spreading. Could it be that the “no serious person” standard no longer achieves its intended goal in modern 21st century America, where surreal is the new normal and where shows like Saturday Night Live sometimes can’t compete with reality? I mean, excluding the “reasonable people” still leaves you with, what, 74 million Americans? Sarcasm aside, we are literally talking about a good third of the country. I am reminded of the woman who told Adlai Stevenson, “Governor, every thinking person would be voting for you.” Stevenson, the story goes, retorted, “Madam, that is not enough. I need a majority.”It is true that Powell was merely one of the voices pushing bogus claims and conspiracy theories, but her voice was one of the most prominent. A quick refresher is in order. Prior to taking on this cause, Powell represented former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Prominent conservatives like past FEC chairman Trey Trainor personally vouched for her honesty. She was also considered to be part of an “elite strike force” of Trump lawyers (as Trump tweeted, a “truly great team”). Newsmax also identified her as such.Powell joined Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani at a press conference held at the Republican National Committee. Among her many outrageous assertions, Powell alleged that Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state were paid off; she also claimed that a plot involving deceased Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez helped rig the election for Joe Biden via Dominion Voting Machines. Powell then appeared on various conservative outlets and shows, including Fox News, Fox Business (where she said “dead people” had voted), and even the Rush Limbaugh show (where she was interviewed by guest host Mark Steyn).This is all to say that, although you and I might have always seen Powell as a crank, she had (on paper) solid professional and mainstream conservative credentials—not to mention the imprimatur of the Republican National Committee, America’s Mayor, and the President of the United States of America.The reality is, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t claim to be a serious person engaging in the serious world of politics and ideas, spread toxic poison with a megaphone that reaches millions, and then cry “just kidding” when your attempts to actually overthrow an election fail.Ideas have consequences, and the ideas we are dealing with now are deadly serious—including the notion that the election was stolen in a coup and that American democracy is in jeopardy. Allowing these serious allegations to be hand-waved away retroactively—just because they didn’t work—under the guise of harmless trolling, political theater, lulz, or satire would not only mean half the country would continue to believe that Biden is an illegitimate president, it would also encourage more irresponsible rhetoric and behavior.I’m just sad that this is our last line of defense and our only real deterrent. It will likely take a lawsuit from a private company to discourage future demagogues and their accomplices from pursuing perverse incentives. Lawsuits may be the only effective mechanism left to hold irresponsible and dangerous actors accountable for their actions. I guess it’s better than nothing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • Over-the-Top Mayan Tomb Reveals Man Who Lived a Bit Too Large

    Cambridge University PressThere’s a stereotype among celebrities and lottery winners that when they first get successful they spend money indiscriminately and buy huge mansions to live in. Later, if they fall on hard times, the cars are sold and the property falls into disrepair. As the most expensive, and often overpriced, purchases the houses are the often the last thing to go. They’re a testament to why you shouldn’t assume that good luck should last. Archeologists recently unearthed an ancient example of this at El Palmar (in modern-day Mexico): the temple tomb of an ancient ambassador who had obtained a position of great influence and prestige before falling from grace and dying in poverty.Archeologists Jessica Cerezo-Román and Kenichiro Tsukamoto were excavating a temple when they unearthed the tomb of Apoch’Waal beneath the floor of a platformed structure. The process of building the platform was extremely costly and even ostentatious—only elites could afford to invest this much money in afterlife architecture. Cerezo-Román and Tsukamoto were expecting, therefore, to find an equally elaborate tomb adorned with expensive grave goods. They were surprised to find only two decorated pots. A grave-robber might have been disappointed, but the archeologists were intrigued. What was such a humble tomb doing in such a prestigious location?Piecing together the evidence from the hieroglyphic inscriptions that decorated the stairs up to the platform with Apoch’Waal’s physical remains they began to reconstruct his life. The results of their work were recently published in Latin American Antiquity. The epigraphic evidence suggests that that the man was a Mayan standard bearer, an important political and economic diplomatic figure in ancient Mesoamerica.As a boy, his remains show, life may have been a bit tough. The lasting effects of malnutrition or illness remain in his bones, but he had been cared for in the Mayan way: the back of his skull had been subtly reshaped through prolonged contact with a flat object as a child. It was a technique designed to make him more attractive. At some point during puberty he went through a painful dental procedure for elites designed to increase (or display) his social status. Holes were drilled in all of his upper front teeth and decorative implants made of valuable pyrite and jade were placed inside.The procedure, like braces (our own rite of passage for affluent adolescents), was deeply uncomfortable but it may have signified his entry into the elite. It may have happened around the time he inherited his position as “standard bearer” from his father and became a diplomatic emissary.His story reaches its climax in 726 A.D., though, when Apoch’Waal’s career began to take off. That summer he travelled hundreds of miles, with standard in tow, to Copán in modern-day Honduras to foster ties between the king of Copán and his own ruler, the king of Calakmul. The resulting alliance was a high point for Apoch’Waal; when he returned to his hometown he commemorated the event by building the temple and platform for himself. The platform would have been the setting for priestly rituals performed before larger audiences and only the wealthy were able to afford to build them.The story of the successful diplomatic mission to Copán is told on the hieroglyphs that adorn the stairs, but what happened next is difficult to discern. Why were no valuable items such as jewelry found in his tomb?The only answer is a fall from favor and decline in affluence. In a press release, Tsukamoto, an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside, said that “The ruler of a subordinate dynasty decapitated Copán’s king 10 years after his alliance with Calakmul, which was also defeated by a rival dynasty around the same time.” The sudden change in political fortunes and the shifting political allegiances that followed led to an economic downturn that may have left Apoch’Waal out in the proverbial cold. Small communities like that at El Palmar would have felt the economic effects of political instability the most.This loss of status is mirrored by Apoch’Waal’s declining health in the later years of his life. An examination of his bones reveals that Apoch’Waal developed arthritis in his right elbow, left knee and ankle, and hands. The stiffness and pain may well have been caused by kneeling on the platforms of Mayan rulers, or the long hours holding the standard on the road, but the consequences would only have been felt later in life.He also began to suffer from dental problems. Prior to his death he had lost a number teeth due to gum disease and had lost one of the jewels that had been drilled into his teeth. The fact that the precious stone was not replaced offers further support for the idea that his socioeconomic status slipped after the king of Calakmul, his former patron, had been deposed. Despite his fall from power and privilege, when he died—sometime between the ages of 35 and 50—he still had the right to be under the extravagant platform he had built.His final years, we can deduce, were spent in pain. The joint pain and near constant toothaches would have reduced him to eating a diet of soft foods and made getting around painful and slow. The story of his fall from favor was written in his asymmetrical smile. Though he had enjoyed many of the privileges of the elite over his life, even elite diplomacy was physically strenuous and difficult. And the debilitating effects of chronic pain did not spare the wealthy.For historians, the discovery is an important one. Monuments like this usually only survive for the ancient royal elites, whose tombs speak of wealth and happiness. Apoch’Waal’s story is rare and complex. Here we learn more both about the lifestyle and hardship of elite diplomats and also of the precariousness of political favor and good fortune. The hieroglyphics on the stairs document his ascent to power, but his sparsely decorated tomb, joint damage, and unrepaired tooth tell the story of his decline.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • Finally There’s Good News for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Calls to boycott Coca-Cola after Biden called Georgia's planned voting restrictions 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    The pressure comes after the omnibus bill of voter restrictions put forward by Republican lawmakers in Georgia was signed on Thursday.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • From Rudy Giuliani to Fox News, here's everyone Dominion and Smartmatic are suing over election conspiracy theories so far

    Dominion and Smartmatic are filing defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.

  • Cargo ships taking the long way around Africa to avoid blocked Suez Canal risk pirate-infested waters

    The huge Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal has other vessels weighing the perilous decision of whether to take the long way around Africa instead.

  • A judge ruled Austin can continue to enforce mask mandate after the Texas attorney general sued to stop it

    A judge pushed back on a suit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop the order that requires masks in Austin's public spaces.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.