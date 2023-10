STORY: Biden said he tried to get Congress to reallocate the funds for the barriers touted by his predecessor but that he could not by law redirect the money.

"I can’t stop that," he said. Asked if a border wall works, he told reporters, "No."

The move to build additional sections of the wall is a shift for Biden, who campaigned against the policy embraced by Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump. Both are seeking the presidency in 2024.