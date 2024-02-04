Biden captures First-in-the-Nation Democratic primary with big South Carolina win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Joe Biden needed a Palmetto State rout on Saturday’s First-in-the Nation Democratic presidential primary, and he got it.

Statewide, Biden pulled in more than 96% of the vote against a much weaker field than he faced in the 2020 primary, when U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were still fighting for the party’s nomination by the time South Carolinians went to the polls.

Results are unofficial until state election officials certify them in coming days.

This time around, the president was up against U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson.

“When I was elected president, I said the days of the backbone of the Democratic Party being at the back of the line were over. That was a promise made and a promise kept. Now, you are First In The Nation,” Biden said in a news release issued shortly after the polls closed Saturday.

Four years ago, Black voters made up 11% of the national electorate, and 9 in 10 of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of that election’s voters.

“We chose a president who knows that true leadership is a form of service. The people of South Carolina know that, because we have an electorate that looks like today’s Democratic party, and tomorrow’s America,” Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison said during a Saturday night victory rally in Columbia.

His 2020 victory here re-energized the campaign after defeats in early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire and Nevada.

“I wouldn’t be here without the Democratic voters of South Carolina, and that’s a fact,” Biden said at the state’s Democratic Party’s “First-in-the-Nation” celebration dinner last weekend. “You’re the reason I am president.”

In the general election against Donald Trump, Biden was backed by 91% of Black voters nationwide, according to AP VoteCast.

Here’s a look at how Biden fared across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in the 2020 Democratic presidential preference, according to South Carolina Election Commission data. All results are unofficial until certified by state election officials.

Darlington County, 61.1%

Dillon County, 64.1%

Florence County, 58.8%

Georgetown County, 53.5%

Horry County, 43.8%

Marion County, 66.9%

Marlboro County, 61.4%

The next major test for Biden’s electability among key blocs comes on March 5, when 16 states and one territory vote on Super Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the House’s assistant Democratic leader and co-chairman of the Biden/Harris campaign, said Saturday’s showing will resonate across the country.

“This is about about much, much more than the South Carolina Democratic Party,” he said Saturday night. “This is about keeping this country on its journey to a more perfect union.”

Biden’s campaign, the DNC and its other fundraising arms announced raising $97-plus million in the final three months of last year and entered 2024 with $117.4 million in cash on hand. Trump amassed about $130 million in 2023’s final quarter and had $42-plus million to start the election year.

The South Carolina GOP presidential primary is Feb. 24.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.