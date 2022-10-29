Biden to cast early vote, along with granddaughter, a first-time voter

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a reception in Philadelphia
8
·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will cast an early vote in the crucial Nov 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, as Democrats fight for every vote.

Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling the momentum Democrats had hoped to win from a bitter fight with Repubicans over abortion rights.

Voter turnout - usually far lower in midterm elections than in presidential ballot years - will be a critical factor in battleground states, and Democrats are urging voters to cast their ballots early.

"Democracy is literally, not figuratively, on the ballot this year," Biden told supporters at a $1 million Democratic fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the election the "most important by-election in our lifetime.""Let's be clear: This election is not a referendum. It's a choice. A choice between two vastly different visions of America," Biden said, vowing to codify the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion that was overturned by the Supreme Court in June - if Democrats can increase their numbers in the Senate.

A total of 19,495,342 early votes have been cast nationwide, according the U.S. Elections Project.

Some 8.3 million voters who turned 18 since the previous general election in 2020 are eligible to vote in this year's elections, according to the non-partisan Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement at Tufts University.

The center estimates that 50% of young people aged 18-29 voted in the 2020 presidential election, an 11% jump from 2016, but voter turnout tends to be lower in non-presidential election years.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Young Black voters could be essential in future elections, analysis of theGrio/KFF survey shows

    Political candidates are making concerted efforts to appeal to young voters and address social and economic issues that directly affect […] The post Young Black voters could be essential in future elections, analysis of theGrio/KFF survey shows appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Barack Obama Formally Endorses Karen Bass for LA Mayor

    "Make no mistake, there is only one proven pro-choice Democrat in this race," the former president said

  • Jill Biden, Phillies fan, is just the latest baseball-loving first lady

    First ladies share a long history with the national pastime. After her time at the White House, Grace Coolidge was known at Fenway Park for being a dedicated fan.

  • Was Hialeah beating of GOP canvasser a case of political violence? A timeline of events

    How did a brutal instance of street crime — with no mention of politics in the original police report — become a case of political violence decried by one of Florida’s most powerful politicians? The Miami Herald has put together a timeline.

  • Obama endorses Karen Bass for L.A. mayor

    The former president's backing of Karen Bass for mayor completes a string of endorsements from Democrats including President Biden and Vice President Harris.

  • Midterm GOP victories could bring new abortion restrictions in 6 states

    GOP victories in the midterm elections could lead to more abortion restrictions in a handful of states. The races range from gubernatorial seats to ballot measures, to eking out a veto-proof majority in the statehouse. In many states, it's not just one race that will define the abortion rights outlook but a few different races coming together to form the new landscape for constituents.

  • President Joe Biden and His Granddaughter Natalie Biden to Vote Early in Midterm Elections

    Natalie Biden, a high school senior, is the eldest child of the late Beau Biden. Here's everything you need to know about Natalie.

  • Who they are: 76 Pennsylvania residents arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

    Three of the people arrested in the U.S. Capitol riots have died.

  • 16 of the best puffer coats to shop this winter

    From water-resistant outer shells to super-soft interiors, these coats will keep you dry and toasty all winter long.

  • Mark Kelly or Blake Masters? In a tight U.S. Senate race, all bets are off

    Many polls had written off Blake Masters, but a recent surge fueled by economic anger has narrowed the U.S. Senate contest with Mark Kelly.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • Pharmacies are reporting shortages of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin

    Is there an amoxicillin shortage? Independent pharmacies across the U.S. are reporting that the antibiotic is in short supply. This is concerning as winter approaches.

  • Hate speech, online extremism fed Pelosi attack, terror experts believe

    The frequent targeting of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents likely contributed to the violent attack on her husband Paul, terrorism and extremism experts said. The intruder at the Pelosis' home yelled "Where's Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident. An internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced "satanic paedophilia."

  • Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter

    Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.

  • Pakistani ex-PM Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation's capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States — a charge denied by both Washington and Pakistan's new premier, Shahbaz Sharif. Khan's march has the potential to spark violence, which would plunge the impoverished country, still reeling from unprecedented floods over the summer that killed 1,731 people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, further into turmoil.

  • Georgia Voter Featured in Dinesh D’Souza’s Nutty Election-Denial Doc Is Furious

    Jeff Swensen/GettyIn Dinesh D’Souza’s unhinged, widely maligned, and discredited pseudo-documentary 2,000 Mules, he accuses a number of American voters of acting as “mules”—trafficking fake ballots in order to tip the result of the 2020 presidential election. These so-called couriers were featured prominently in the film, which used surveillance footage of them placing the ballots into drop-boxes, and supposedly catching them in their villainy. As D’Souza’s ominous voiceover in the movie proclai

  • Biden spends little time talking about Fetterman during Pennsylvania rally

    President Biden returned to Philadelphia to support Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, but spoke little about the candidate himself.

  • It’s over: Gisele and Tom Brady are officially divorced. Supermodel filed in Florida

    The statements are out, the lawyers hired, arrangements made. The divorce is final.

  • Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate

    ‘Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada,’ Schumer tells Biden

  • Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero

    Sacheen Littlefeather speaks at the 45th Academy Awards. Bettmann/Getty ImagesWhen Sacheen Littlefeather died on Oct. 2, 2022, obituaries reflecting on the actress and activist’s life held her up as a Native American trailblazer. But there is serious issue with this assessment: A suspicion among those who knew her – myself included – that her claims to American Indian heritage were not what they seemed has developed into outright claims of falsehood. A report in the San Francisco Chronicle on Oc