Associated Press

San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged for the second time in a year Wednesday to crack down on open-air opioid drug sales and rampant public drug use that she says is destroying the city. What's different this time, she said at a news conference, is that police officers have support from new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, both of whom she appointed and she says share her desire for accountability and enforcement. Chesa Boudin clashed with the mayor over her plans to increase the number of police officers to battle drug dealing, saying that money should be spent on housing and drug treatment.