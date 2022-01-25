Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist on hot mic
US President Joe Biden is caught on a live microphone swearing at Fox News journalist on the sidelines of a White House photo op. As journalists leave the room following the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favorite channel of conservatives, asks whether inflation is a political liability. The Democratic leader, seemingly unaware that his microphone is still on, begins by deadpanning, "It's a great asset. No more inflation," before muttering the insult.