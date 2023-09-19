Biden cautions UN against making concessions to Russia over Ukraine

The world must avoid making any concessions to Russia that would “dismember Ukraine,” U.S. President Joe Biden said during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19.

Read also: Ukraine to demand reparations from Russia at ICJ

He emphasized that the United States supports Ukraine's efforts for a diplomatic settlement that will result in fair and enduring peace. He added that only Russia is responsible for the war and only Russia can “end this war immediately.”

“Russia alone bears responsibility for this war,” said Biden.

“Russia alone stands in the way of peace because Russia’s price for peace is Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory, and Ukraine’s children.”

He added that no UN member state can feel secure if the world allows the "dismemberment of Ukraine" and abandons the key principles of the UN Charter to appease the aggressor.

Read also: US Republican senators pressure Biden to speed up shipment of ATACMS missiles to bolster Ukraine's counter-offensive

“We have to stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” the U.S. president continues.

Read also: Zelenskyy tells G7 ‘principle of preventive security’ will protect democracies from aggressor states

“That’s why the United States, together with our allies and partners in the world, will continue to stand with t he brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and their freedom.”

Read also: Zelenskyy questions UN on why Russia still has seat on Security Council

Biden underscored that this kind of support is an investment not only in the future of Ukraine but in the future of every country, reasserting that sovereignty and territorial integrity are “fixed foundations” of the UN and cannot be sacrificed.

On Sept. 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The Ukrainian president is also due to meet with Biden in Washington.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine