Biden celebrates 13 years of the Affordable Care Act

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday he would discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to China next week, with a view to reaching a lasting peace there. Madrid announced Sanchez' state visit to China on Wednesday evening saying it followed a formal invitation from the Chinese leader, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine. "We will also talk about Ukraine where the most important thing is to be able to guarantee a stable and lasting peace," Sanchez told reporters in Brussels, where he attended an EU summit.