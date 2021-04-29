A Biden-Cheney fistbump, a sleepy Ted Cruz and John Roberts clapping: Moments you might have missed during Biden's address to Congress

WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden approached the dais for his his first address to a joint session of a socially distant Congress on Wednesday evening, he stopped for a fist bump with an unlikely partner: Rep. Liz Cheney

Cheney, R-Wyo., serves as the No. 3 Republican in House leadership and has been critical of the Democratic president. She is the daughter of staunch Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney. But she also has drawn the ire of her own caucus for her condemnation of former President Donald Trump's comments after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Here are some other moments you may have missed from Biden's first address to Congress:

Chief Justice Roberts applauds Jill Biden

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was among those who clapped for first lady Jill Biden when she received a standing ovation as the president spoke about education and community college. The first lady is a community college professor.

Roberts' applause was notable because Supreme Court justices typically abstain from reacting during presidential addresses as a symbol of the Judiciary Branch's nonpartisanship.

"If I've heard it once I've heard it a thousand times: 'Joe, any country that out-educates us is gonna out-compete us'"



US President Joe Biden taps his wife, a community college teacher, to help lead educational initiatives https://t.co/0rTMAqE37O pic.twitter.com/y2YGhOzjC9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 29, 2021

Was Ted Cruz sleeping?

Viewers at home also likely caught a glimpse of what appeared to be Sen. Ted Cruz dozing off in the well-spaced audience of the House chamber.

As Biden discussed immigration, a camera panned to Cruz, R-Texas, just as his eyes were drooping.

"I can summarize his speech in three words for you: boring, but radical," Cruz said.

Ted Cruz is in the joint address KNOCKED out pic.twitter.com/eKTOJorcwY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 29, 2021

Harris, Pelosi on the dais

In his opening remarks, Biden gave a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who were standing behind him. Harris is the first woman to be elected vice president and Pelosi became the first woman speaker in 2007.

“Madam speaker, madam vice president,” Biden said when he arrived at the podium. “No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time.”

Iowa 2nd's winner tweaks her opponent

And Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, offered a not-so-subtle jab to her Democratic counterparts. The first-term congresswoman wore a mask with the number "6" emblazoned on the front – her margin of victory over Democrat Rita Hart.

The tight race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District dragged out for weeks and made its way to a House panel when Hart appealed her loss. The appeal was later dropped before the panel had an opportunity to weigh in.

.@RepMMM wearing a mask to the Joint Session that only days “6” is 🔥! #ia02 pic.twitter.com/tUzEIz3ZuS — Austin Harris (@AustinHarrisIA) April 29, 2021

