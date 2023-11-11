Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in California next week

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting on Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. Biden and Xi will hold a long-anticipated meeting Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay area. That’s according to two senior Biden administration officials. | Alex Brandon, File, Associated Press

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next week in San Francisco, California.

The two leaders “worked out an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the summit,” The Associated Press reported. They plan to meet Wednesday during a “highly choreographed discussion,” according to The New York Times.

Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday discussing “a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilizing an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel,” per AP.

What issues will Biden and Xi discuss during meeting?

Issues the two leaders plan to discuss, according to the Times, include “Taiwan, election interference, the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas.”

“Nothing will be held back; everything is on the table,” one U.S. official told Reuters. “We’re clear-eyed about this. We know efforts to shape or reform China over several decades have failed. But we expect China to be around and to be a major player on the world stage for the rest of our lifetimes.”

White House aides believe the meeting is “a positive sign after months of friction,” CNN reported.