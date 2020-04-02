How Will Biden Choose a Running Mate? Look to the Obama Model

Joe Biden has spoken with former President Barack Obama about the process of selecting a running mate.

His allies remain enthusiastic about Biden’s promise of a female vice-presidential candidate, despite growing Democratic fixation on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York as he commands loyal audiences for his daily briefings on the coronavirus.

And Biden’s associates have reached out to former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. about the 2008 search process, which Holder helped steer for Obama.

Interviews with nearly two dozen Biden allies and donors over the past week provided the clearest picture yet of the critical early phase in Biden’s efforts to choose a running mate. It is a process made even more complicated by the fact that Biden and his team are quarantined in different locations and grappling with how to run a campaign during a national health crisis.

Biden has stayed in touch with friends, though, and the question of his choice surfaces often on private donor calls. His allies and advisers are also bombarded with outside opinions, and it is something that Biden, himself a former vice president, cares deeply about.

There is not yet a consensus choice or a sense of who would deliver a surefire boost to the potential ticket, according to those interviewed, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, though the two names most frequently mentioned were Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar. And his supporters are divided over whether Biden should prioritize selecting a woman of color as his running mate or whether regional considerations, like ties to the industrial Midwest, should hold greater weight.

“My preference would be a black woman,” said Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest-ranking African American in Congress and perhaps Biden’s most crucial supporter. “But I don’t think it has to be a black woman.”

The outbreak of the coronavirus has heightened the stakes of the vice-presidential search. A decision that traditionally reflects a cocktail of political calculations, personal chemistry and governing experience has now taken on outsize importance for Biden. He would be 78 at inauguration, might not seek a second term should he win, and would be trying to rebuild the country in the wake of a pandemic — factors that make it less likely that he would select someone who offers strong political assets but a relatively thin résumé.

“With all due respect to Biden, I think it’s much more important than any selection since Harry Truman’s,” said Clyburn, alluding to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s elevating Truman as a compromise pick in 1944. Roosevelt did not live out the term, leaving Truman to take over before the conclusion of World War II, another moment of great peril and uncertainty for the nation.

Biden, who is not yet the nominee but holds a large delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, has indicated that his search process will intensify in coming weeks.

He is said to view Obama’s vice-presidential selection process — the one that eventually selected him — as a model for his own. In 2008, Obama designated three prominent Democrats to lead an exhaustive search and vet his options: Holder and Caroline Kennedy led the initiative, along with the longtime party power broker Jim Johnson, who ultimately withdrew from the process because of concerns about his personal finances.

Biden said this week that he was looking at somewhere between six and 10 candidates, a number that has fluctuated. He has indicated that he would consider several former presidential rivals (Harris, Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren) along with other Democrats, including governors. Among them is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who has been one of the most prominent governors confronting the coronavirus crisis at a moment when state leaders have become the faces of the response to the outbreak.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago,” Biden said of Whitmer in an MSNBC interview Tuesday.

Other names often mentioned by allies include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, two Latina leaders from the West; Rep. Val Demings of Florida; and Stacey Abrams, the 2018 candidate for governor in Georgia.

Clyburn has also publicly floated others including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, an early and loyal supporter of Biden.