Will Biden Choose the RIGHT SCOTUS Nominee?
#NeverTrump Republican political strategist Mike Murphy discusses Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement and the political calculations Biden will weigh as he selects his nominee for the highest court in the land. Murphy and Hell & High Water host John Heilemann break down the upsides – and downsides – to nominating a “woke” judge and try to discern whether or not a more “activist” pick would help or hurt Biden and the Democrats in November.