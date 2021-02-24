Biden CIA nominee Burns faces easy path to U.S. Senate confirmation

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Patricia Zengerle and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, is expected to sail through his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, with discussion largely focused on challenges from China and Russia and threats from international hacking networks.

Burns, 64, a former career diplomat who worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations, has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior positions at the State Department.

In his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burns was expected to outline his four top priorities - "people, partnerships, China and technology" - if he is confirmed to head the agency, according to a U.S. official familiar with the issue.

Competition with China is a top priority for the Biden administration - and for members of Congress, who want a tough line toward Beijing. Russian aggression is a constant concern, especially its involvement in U.S. elections and the recent SolarWinds hack that penetrated government agencies and that U.S. officials have blamed on Russian hackers.

Burns will also note that he often worked with the Central Intelligence Agency during his years as a diplomat. "He understands the mission and knows the people. It means politics will stop where intelligence work begins," the official said.

Some of that experience came in an area that could draw fire from Republicans. Burns and Jake Sullivan, who is now Biden's national security adviser, led secret talks with Iran in 2013 that helped pave the way for the international nuclear deal that has been blasted by Republicans.

The Biden administration offered last week to sit down with the Iranians and other parties to the 2015 pact to see if there is a way to return to the agreement, after Trump withdrew in 2018.

Burns' arrival at the CIA would come after a difficult four years under former President Donald Trump, a Republican who frequently disregarded spy agencies' findings, especially the determination that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to boost his chances of winning the White House.

Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic chairman, will stress that point in his opening remarks.

"I would like to hear how you plan to reinforce the credo that – no matter the political pressure, no matter what – CIA's officers will always do the right thing and speak truth to power," he will ask Burns, according to his prepared remarks.

Biden has been able to get most of his national security team into place with support from many Senate Republicans as well as Democrats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines all easily won confirmation.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mark Hosenball, additional reporting by JOnathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed; writing by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Mary Milliken and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Republican-backed voting curbs set for U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny

    Fresh off an election in which former President Donald Trump made false claims of fraud, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to ponder the legality of a restriction on early voting in Arizona that his fellow Republicans argued was needed to combat fraud. The Republican-backed law, spurred in part by a video purportedly showing voter fraud that courts later deemed misleading, made it a crime to provide another person's completed early ballot to election officials, with the exception of family members or caregivers. Community activists sometimes engage in ballot collection to facilitate voting and increase voter turnout.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, adding a key member to his national security team nearly a month after her confirmation hearing. The 100-member Senate backed Thomas-Greenfield by 78 to 20 to be Washington's representative at the world body and a member of Biden's Cabinet, comfortably exceeding the simple majority needed. Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa.

  • Senate advances key nominees as Biden's Cabinet starts to take shape

    Two more nominees – Deb Haaland for Interior and Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services – have begun confirmation hearings.

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Biden to order review of critical U.S. supply chains

    President Biden wants to review supply chains for semiconductors, advanced batteries, medical supplies and rare earth metals amid concerns the U.S. is too reliant on China.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • A New York man was killed by his own gender reveal explosive that detonated as he built it, police say

    Christopher Pekny's death follows a line of tragedies and disasters stemming from the viral trend of gender reveal parties.

  • Italian ambassador killed in Congo kidnap attempt

    Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed on Monday in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country. Luca Attanasio was gunned down alongside Vittorio Iacovacci, an Italian military police officer, and their Congolese driver, who has not been named, when their World Food Programme convoy was stopped on a road outside Goma. Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president, condemned the "cowardly attack". "The Italian republic is in mourning for these servants of the state who lost their lives," he said in a statement. Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister, left a European Union summit in Brussels early to return to Rome and promised an investigation.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Non-essential retail to reopen from April 12 under coronavirus roadmap

    All non-essential retail will reopen in April – but customers will have to shop alone. The Government has said the reopening of the indoor economy, which employs around 1.2 million people, from April 12 will restore jobs and enable people to access important activities and services. However, wider social distancing rules will apply in all these settings as they reopen as part of Step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown. It means customers visiting shops, which are predominantly indoor spaces, will have to do so either alone or with their household groups. While the news that non-essential retail will reopen was welcomed, the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) voiced disappointment with the designated April 12 date. Andrew Goodacre, the Bira CEO, said: "Whilst it is good for us to have a date, we are very disappointed that non-essential shops will miss the Easter period, especially as they also missed out on most of the busy festive period." He called on Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to recognise this in next week's Budget and said independent retailers "are desperate to be open and serving their communities" and said: "In the meantime, we have large general retailers and garden centres free to trade despite only selling a small amount of essential items, with the prospect of being free form competition for the next seven weeks."

  • Charlotte is nowhere near COVID herd immunity. Here’s what that will take.

    You can think about herd immunity like a bag of microwave popcorn: “You have one kernel, then it’s popping like crazy.”

  • Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'

    When Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office for the first time as president a month ago, his pens were ready. Four years ago, pens were just one more little drama in Donald Trump's White House. On matters far more profound than a pen, Biden is out to demonstrate that the days of a seat-of-the-pants presidency are over.

  • Why Europe’s COVID Vaccine Passports Won’t Work

    Monica Wells / AlamyROME—Almost as soon as authorities in the Mediterranean announced that no one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 would be able to visit Sardinia, Cyprus, or the Greek islands this summer, fake vaccine certificates started popping up for sale on the black market for around €100 a piece. And now that Europe’s vaccination program is in full swing and the standardized state-mandated health cards one gets after receiving the COVID jabs are readily available to creative forgers to copy, it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a relatively cheap fake document could allow anyone who hasn’t been able or willing to get the actual vaccine but still wants a sunny beach holiday can sneak past entrance controls.The president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has adamantly supported the introduction of a “COVID passport” that would allow tourists to bypass quarantines and even invasive brain-tickling swab tests if they can prove they have been inoculated. “It is a medical requirement to have a certificate proving that you have been vaccinated,” she said last week, after a measure was introduced by Greece to make vaccination passports mandatory for E.U. travel, much like it is for those traveling to many African nations to prove they have had a Yellow Fever vaccine.But the practice of standardizing this so-called "proof” of being vaccinated will take far longer than the short months leading up to summer to put in place, meaning fraudulent vaccine certificates aren’t the only issue challenging the European Union’s tentative plans to try to salvage the summer holiday season. The larger concern is that Europe’s 27 member states, which have a hard time agreeing on almost anything, will somehow come together to agree on what vaccination proof should look like in practice.Many countries are already moving forward with their own version of the special entrance permits. Denmark has already put in place a plan to offer digital vaccination passports to its citizens who are vaccinated to allow free travel within the nation. Estonia is introducing an e-yellow card, which would allow vaccinated travelers to update their health record on an app. And in Iceland, which is not part of the E.U. but which does benefit from the open-border Schengen treaty, vaccination passports are already taken in lieu of COVID-19 swab testing before arrival. Billionaire Boys Club Is Spreading COVID in ItalyPoland, Portugal, and Spain have legislation for vaccination passports ready for parliamentary votes and in Hungary “proof of immunity” in the form of vaccination or an antibody test that shows full recovery from the virus, is enough to skirt quarantine requirements. In Italy, which is going through a delicate government transition, several measures have been introduced about how to ensure the validity of such a document given the country’s experience with fraudulent organized crime. While in France, the tourism sector has accused the government of “dragging its feet” on a comprehensive plan that could include updatable digital certificates in lieu of a passport that could include a traveler’s COVID history, from tests to immunity.The U.K., now shut out of the E.U. thanks to Brexit, is also considering its own brand of immunity proof that would allow vaccinated people to go to restaurants, pubs and—if other countries allow—the airport.But the introduction of a vaccine passport or any such document that would deem someone “immune” goes beyond just the obvious challenge of logistics. The mere fact that only the wealthy countries currently have the best access to vaccines and testing cuts out an entire segment of the population from even dreaming about hitting the road to Europe, making discrimination another issue the E.U. may be willingly fostering by requiring vaccines as a shortcut to holidays.Many companies across Europe, and even the Vatican in Rome, have warned that employees risk losing their jobs if they refuse a shot that they make sure are available. But there are countless other countries that have not yet been able to get their vaccination programs rolling due to supply shortages thanks to wealthier countries gobbling up the vials, and which just don’t yet have the sort of infrastructure in place to even provide vaccines to the willing, let alone require the skeptical to get inoculated.But none of these efforts to return to normalcy will work unless all countries agree to recognize proof of immunity, whether by antibodies or one of the many vaccines. “For certificates to work internationally, they must be recognized by countries around the world,” Sweden’s social minister, Lena Hallengren, said this week. And that may yet prove to be the biggest challenge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • Groundbreaking developments from Pfizer could speed up vaccine rollout

    FOX News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in on 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

  • California school board resigns after caught mocking parents

    California parents rally outside City Hall as the entire Oakley school board resigns after members were caught mocking parents; Ashley Hartman and her son Landon Beaudin react on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • Steve Jobs left Apple to start a new computer company. His $12 million failure saved Apple.

    Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985. And used $12 million of his own money to start a new computer company called NeXT. With NeXT Steve Jobs could regain the control he lost at Apple. Unfortunately, NeXT's computers were expensive and never found massive success. But the NeXTSTEP operating system, built on top of UNIX, was used as the foundation for Mac OS X. 18 years and 14 versions later millions are still using it.

  • Ireland won't consider re-opening hospitality before mid-summer: PM

    Ireland will not consider re-opening its hospitality sector before mid-summer due to the high level of COVID-19 infections in the country, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Saturday. Bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels have been closed in Ireland for much of the past 12 months, with the latest national lockdown in place since late December. The country has the 16th highest rate of COVID-19 infections of the 30 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.