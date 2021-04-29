Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Harris, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night said some of America's largest corporations pay no taxes, giving a big boost to recent research by the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Biden, during his first address to a joint session of Congress, didn't mention the group by name, but he did directly pull data from the group's early April report in calling for major corporations to "pay their fair share" of taxes.

"A recent study shows that 55 of the nation's biggest corporations paid zero in federal income tax last year. No federal taxes on more than $40 billion in profits," the president said. "That's not right. We're going to reform corporate taxes."

The president added that those additional taxes would "help pay for the public investments their businesses will benefit from."

Steve Wamhoff, the institute's director of federal tax policy and co-author of the report, said he was pleasantly surprised to hear the president cite research he had done with Matthew Gardner, a senior fellow at ITEP.

The ITEP report was based on a review of annual financial records by the nation's largest publicly traded companies for their most recent fiscal year.

Wamhoff noted that Biden on the campaign trail last year had referenced his non-profit group's findings about major corporations not paying federal taxes.

"It illustrates why we need to fix the tax system," Wamhoff said in an interview with USA TODAY. "It was a little surreal to be involved in something that was mentioned by the president of the United States. It's also great to see this issue getting attention."

Wamhoff, who also worked for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said his group or a related organization have done similar reports on corporations paying little to nothing in federal taxes dating to the Regan administration. But he believes a majority of the general public now is interested in raising taxes on corporations to pay for additional public services.

But Americans for Tax Reform, which promotes limited government and lower taxes, has pointed to a poll that says voters want infrastructure paid for with spending cuts — not tax increases. The group did not respond to a phone message.

Meanwhile, Wamhoff said the president's message is gaining steam in Congress. He said he was part of a group meeting Thursday morning with the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, on tax policy.

While the Democratic president has a razor-slim majority in the House, the Senate is tied at 50-50 and a few moderate Democrats like West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema have not fully embraced the president's agenda.

The institute said its findings on 2020 tax payments continued a "decades-long trend of corporate tax avoidance by the biggest U.S. corporations." And during the Trump administration, both the 2017 tax cuts and the bi-partisan CARES Act in response to the pandemic preserved or expanded legal tax breaks.

The report said that Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland had $438 million in pretax income (earnings or profits before tax) last year and received a federal rebate of $164 million. The company did not immediately respond to a phone message.

The group claims the top 10 U.S. publicly traded companies, based on pre-tax income, that paid no federal income tax or obtained a tax rebate last year were:

•Charter Communications

•Nike

•Salesforce.com

•Dish Network

•American Electric Power

•Danaher

•DTE Energy

•Xcel Energy

•Consolidated Edison

•Nucor

The full list can be found at itep.org

Have a tip on business or investigative stories? Reach the reporter at craig.harris@usatoday.com or 602-509-3613 or on Twitter @CraigHarrisUSAT

Support local journalism. Subscribe to usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden cites study saying 55 big U.S. firms paid no fed taxes

Recommended Stories

  • Moody's Corp (MCO) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MCO earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Some gig workers should be classified as 'employees'

    Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says the Biden administration is exploring the idea that some in the gig economy are due labor law protections, benefits.

  • The four-decade decline in global corporate tax rates

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to raise taxes on corporate America could put an end to a four-decade global drop in corporate taxation levels. Governments worldwide are desperate to raise extra revenue to rebuild their pandemic-ravaged economies and corporate taxation is becoming an obvious target after decades of decline. To finance a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan, Biden wants to lift the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and scale back loopholes that companies can use to cut their tax bills.

  • Death of California man who was pinned facedown by police draws comparisons to that of George Floyd

    "It's heartbreaking to see my mother have to go through this," Gerardo Gonzalez said of his brother's death. "She raised her firstborn and now she has to bury her firstborn."

  • Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, HXL, RTX Beat on Q1 Earnings, BA Misses

    Major defense stock indices ended in the green in the trailing five trading sessions

  • The Transformation of Marine Le Pen Has Macron’s Allies Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s allies have been talking up the supposed incompetence of far-right leader Marine Le Pen for months, but they’re starting to get worried.With France’s traditional parties in disarray, Macron’s government has framed Le Pen as his main rival, including for next year’s presidential election. He’s betting that sooner or later a trademark gaffe will reveal the sort of controversial views she’s aired in the past. By tacking to the right to peel off more moderate votes, the calculation was that Macron would beat her easily. Indeed, Le Pen hit potential trouble this month when a group of retired generals warned Macron is risking a military intervention unless he clamps down harder on crime. That’s the sort of line which plays well with her base but risks alarming the more mainstream voters she needs to win. In the past it might have provoked a clear-cut endorsement. But Le Pen has studied the lessons of her defeat in the last presidential election, when Macron exposed her ignorance of policy detail and ideas of leaving the euro that were out of step with most voters. After working to soften her image, she’s gained support among women, young people and even, according to political scientist Ugo Palheta, homosexuals and Jews. Recent polls show Macron’s advantage is narrowing. The risk of a Le Pen victory is real, says Clement Beaune, the president’s junior minister for European Union affairs. He said the fight between Le Pen and his boss reflects “the great ideological debate of our time.”A recent poll, conducted after the murder last week of a police officer, showed Le Pen’s popularity jumping 8 points to 34%, with the president’s hovering around 35%. Only Macron’s former premier Edouard Philippe ranked above her in the survey that asked respondents which political figure they wish to see playing an important role in the country in the future.If Le Pen were to beat Macron, the self-styled defender of the European project, it would be a shock for the EU on a par with Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory and the Brexit vote in 2016. Armed with a veto on most EU initiatives, she could bring the bloc to an abrupt halt. And while she hasn’t set out detailed plans for her domestic policy, she’d be answerable to the angry voters with lower education levels who’ve railed against the president’s efforts at pro-market reforms. Christophe Bouillaud, a political scientist in Grenoble, says in a “darkest scenario” her win could be followed by unrest in the diverse and economically-deprived housing projects and a gradual drift toward authoritarianism, with immigrants, and Muslims, among the first victims.“Le Pen’s ‘normalization’ does not mean she is unlikely to wreak havoc if elected,” Antonio Barroso, a political analyst at Teneo in London, said in a research note. When Le Pen took over her party’s leadership in 2011 from her father — a former soldier accused of Anti-Semitism and torturing Algerians during the war of independence — she set out on an ambitious project to bring it into the mainstream, intensifying those efforts after her 2017 loss to Macron.Party members are banned from making racist comments on social media and those who pay no heed are cut loose. Twice a week a group of advisers known as “the Horatii” brief her on current affairs to ensure there’s no repeat of her disastrous debate performance in the last campaign. During a polished performance on prime time television in March, Le Pen spoke for two and half hours about climate policy and feminism, she said she no longer wants to leave the EU, only fix it, discussed post-Keynesian monetary theory and cited statistics on public debt and unemployment.She once criticized a previous government for acknowledging the role that France’s wartime Vichy administration played in the Holocaust and compared Muslims praying in the streets to Nazi occupation. But when asked about her party’s track record of xenophobic and racist comments, she replied without hesitating, “I have no negative feelings toward foreigners, no hatred, no fear.”After the generals published their open letter to Macron, essentially calling for sedition, she struck a line calculated to keep her core support onside without startling more moderate voters. She said she agreed with their analysis of France’s problems but that the solution to rising crime and insecurity lies “within a political project approved by the French.”Some members of Macron’s government said she should be disqualified from the race anyway. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the letter “would be insignificant if there wasn’t an attempt to use it politically,’’ then referring to Le Pen, added “what’s bred in the bone comes out in the flesh.”The campaign will train more scrutiny on Le Pen’s potential weaknesses, while Macron may get a boost from an accelerating vaccine program. With France now administering almost 400,000 shots a day, the president is ready to begin charting the course out of lockdown this week. Read More: Marine Le Pen Doubles Macron’s Pandemic PressureLe Pen has yet to prove she can manage the EU’s second-biggest economy, and France’s next head of state will inherit a country where businesses and families have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and public debt is approaching 120% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund projects that output won’t return to its pre-pandemic level until 2022 and is already calling for a plan to reduce borrowing. The recurring question of reforming the French pension system, which Macron was wrestling with before Covid, will be back on the agenda.Even Le Pen’s advisers acknowledge she has work to do to convince voters she has a plan to tackle those challenges. And her party is struggling for the resources she needs to draw up detailed policy. French banks are reluctant to lend her indebted party money and she lacks experts to work on her program. National Rally officials say anyone who joins their economic advisory teams is exposing themselves to threats, with at least one person forced out of a job at a big French company for having done so.When asked earlier this month if Le Pen could defeat Macron, one minister grimaced and rolled her eyes, saying the nationalist has no chance of winning and insisted that France is a country that’s egalitarian and progressive at its core. But the minister still reached out to touch a wooden table and crossed her fingers for luck.Le Pen’s party believes she’ll win. Jean-Paul Garraud, a European Parliament member and magistrate who advises Le Pen on legal issues, says he became convinced watching her on TV in March.“It’s our job to show that we are not a party of fanatics or extremists,” he said. “This evolution will lead us to victory.” (Adds details of a recent poll in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire annual meeting to showcase Munger as he rejoins Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's widely anticipated annual meeting on Saturday will be held virtually for a second year but reclaim one bit of normalcy as Charlie Munger rejoins fellow billionaire Warren Buffett to answer shareholder questions. The meeting gives Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97, a stage to explain over 3-1/2 hours what to expect from Berkshire's dozens of businesses, markets and the economy, and whether the company will continue aggressive share repurchases. Still, with no shareholders in attendance, it will be shorn of the festivities that normally draw about 40,000 annually to Omaha, Nebraska for what Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists.

  • Many Republican voters agree with Biden - 'trickle-down economics' has failed, poll shows

    A majority of Americans support measures favored by President Joe Biden to substantially redistribute U.S. wealth, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters released on Thursday, including tax hikes on the wealthy and a higher minimum wage. The national opinion poll also found that Republican voters were divided over the "trickle-down economics" championed by their party's leaders since President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden attacked trickle-down economics as an idea that has never worked.

  • Dogecoin price sky rockets after Elon Musk calls himself ‘The Dogefather’

    SpaceX and Tesla boss hinted he would speak about cryptocurrency during his upcoming SNL appearance

  • COVID-19 has prompted a boom in retirement savings

    According to Fidelity Investments, the average balance in IRA accounts at the firm rose from $115,400 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $128,100 in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11%. Last year, the number of Fidelity IRA accounts that received a contribution increased by 35% and the average contribution per account rose by 5%. Furthermore, Fidelity reported, the number of new, traditional, Roth and Roth for Minor IRA accounts increased by 56% from 2019 to 2020.

  • As Covid-19 reaches rural India, “people are dropping dead like flies”

    In any case, the doctor said he would not have been able to help–the centre has no oxygen supplies, not even for emergencies. The Sikanderpur community health centre caters to almost 200 villages in the area. Despite the lack of testing, it seems fairly clear that Covid-19 is sweeping through the towns and villages of Ballia, a district bordering Bihar.

  • Biden proposes tax hikes to pay for $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    President Joe Biden is proposing tax hikes on wealthy Americans to pay for his next $1.8 trillion economic package, which includes programs aimed at supporting children and families.

  • Apple’s Spectacular Earnings Aren’t Lifting the Stock. The Worry Is Growth.

    Both profits and revenues were far higher than expected, and Apple is raising its dividend by 7%. The question now is what it can do as an encore?

  • Bristol Myers first-quarter earnings miss expectations as cancer drugs underperform

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of its high margin cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo fell short of Wall Street estimates. The underperformance of the cancer drugs was partially offset by better-than-expected sales of the blood thinner Eliquis that Bristol Myers shares with Pfizer Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview that the sales mix - in particular, the outperformance in lower margin Eliquis versus higher margin Revlimid - accounts for most of the gap between the results and analysts' expectations.

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Melania happy and relaxed since leaving White House, report says

    Former first lady ‘rarely interacts with her husband's staff’ and frequently uses spa, sources claim

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.