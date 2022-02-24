Biden announces new sanctions against Russia: "Putin chose this war"

President Biden on Thursday announced that G7 leaders have agreed to impose new sanctions against Russia, including further measures on four financial institutions and sanctioning "Russian elites and their family members."

The big picture: The sanctions "are going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time," Biden said. "We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies."

Biden said the purpose of the sanctions is to "limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to be part of the global economy."

The president added that the U.S. has now sanctioned "Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets."

What he's saying: "The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity. This is a pre-meditated attack. Vladimir Putin has been planning this for months, as we've been saying all along," Biden said.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

Biden emphasized that U.S. forces "are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine, and our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to reassure those allies in the east."

"This aggression cannot go unanswered and if it did the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up to freedom."

Driving the news: Russia began attacking Ukraine early Thursday, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

As of earlier this morning, 40 Ukrainian servicemen and dozens of civilians have been killed in the attacks.

