Biden clarifies U.S. stance on Russia invading Ukraine
A day after he seemed to distinguish between “a minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine and an invasion, President Biden on Thursday said he has made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “if any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.” Biden said an invasion would be met with a severe economic response to Russia by the U.S. and its allies.