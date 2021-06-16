Biden clashes with CNN reporter at summit press conference
As he was leaving his press conference after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden had a tense exchange with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who asked why Biden was confident that Putin would change his behavior. Biden turned around to address Collins with a raised finger. Responding to her follow-up question about whether or not the summit was constructive, Biden said, "If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business." He later told reporters that he owed an apology to Collins and he "shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave."