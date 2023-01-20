Biden: classified documents found in his personal office were 'filed in the wrong place'
President Joe Biden has "no regrets" that he didn’t reveal the discovery of classified documents when they were found at his former personal office.
President Joe Biden has "no regrets" that he didn’t reveal the discovery of classified documents when they were found at his former personal office.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased just 6% in the first half of Biden's term, well below the historical average.
A group founded by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, licenses films she directs to public schools that push gender ideology and boost her husband.
"I don’t think that that’s the job of another member of Congress to say or call for," said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) of fellow Rep. George Santos.
Owners of animal sanctuary bought swine at South Florida Fair used to teach teens animal husbandry but could not stop slaughter
Expectations were high. But the consensus seems to be that Kamala Harris has done an extraordinarily unimpressive job as Joe Biden's vice president.
The company's lending arms are the latest casualties of a meltdown in digital assets over the past year. And the saga is not over.
The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defence leaders of NATO members and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.
The former Trump press secretary and newly-elected governor of Arkansas has wasted little time casting her administration in a conspicuously familiar mold
The aspirational Florida governor waves the word “woke” around like a sword.
Critics say the decision by Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a pro-Trump Republican, will make it easier to commit voter fraud.
Filings by Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers detail the "harassment and threats" the former crypto mogul and his parents have faced since FTX's collapse.
My daughter's education can't be collateral damage in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' war on 'woke' and his race to the White House.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) favor Congress “investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office” — including a majority of Democrats (52%).
The Arizona moderate has since left the Democratic Party and declared herself the chamber's third independent, all three of whom caucus with the Democrats.
Columnist Frank Cerabino writes about how he's being encouraged to feel the sting of being a straight, white man in diversity-conscious woke times.
Illinois sheriffs think they can choose not to enforce a new assault weapons ban. Can they really?
Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements across three oblasts and have carried out numerous successful strikes on Russian positions, hitting nearly 30 clusters of Russian military personnel and seven Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.
Newsday reported that when constituents tried calling George Santos' local office this week, they were redirected to another GOP congressman's office.
About 95% of the water that flowed into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the first two weeks of January ended up in the Pacific Ocean. Here's why.
A large number of companies headquartered in the European Union and G7 nations are still operating and investing in Russia, according to research from Switzerland’s University of St. Gallen and International Institute for Management Development. The study by University of St. Gallen professor Simon Evenett and IMD professor Niccolò Pisani reveals “a very limited retreat of EU and G7 firms,” challenging the narrative of a “vast exodus” of Western firms leaving the Russian market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In effect, many firms headquartered in these nations have resisted pressures from governments, the media, and NGOs to leave Russia since the invasion of Ukraine,” St. Gallen said in a statement.