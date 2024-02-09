Biden classified documents report sparks fallout, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin and what to expect at Super Bowl LVIII

Good morning, all. It’s National Pizza Day. Celebrate with deals from Domino’s, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and more. Now, on to the news.

Donald Trump had a good day yesterday between his ballot eligibility case at the Supreme Court, his caucus win in Nevada and a new report on President Biden.

Ballot eligibility case: The Supreme Court expressed serious concerns over Colorado’s decision to bar Trump from appearing on its primary ballot. A prompt ruling is expected and would affect how other states approach the issue. [Yahoo News]

Nevada caucus: Trump won the Nevada GOP caucus. His only major opponent, Nikki Haley, wasn’t on the ballot. [AP]

Biden report: President Biden wasn’t charged for mishandling classified documents, but the special counsel’s report questioned his memory and age, which many see as political vulnerabilities. [New York Times]

🏀 Kobe memorialized

The Lakers immortalized the late Kobe Bryant with a statue that shows him raising his arm triumphantly after his legendary 81-point game in 2006. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, said he picked the pose. [Yahoo Sports]

📱 AI robocalls outlawed

The FCC declared it illegal to use AI technology in robocalls. The law takes effect immediately amid an increase of calls in which AI has mimicked the voices of celebrities, politicians and loved ones. [CBS News]

➡️ Teen drug use

A first-of-its-kind CDC survey found that a majority of teens who use drugs turn to substances to ease stress and anxiety. More than half said they did drugs alone, increasing the risk of deadly overdoses. [NBC News]

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s open to negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, two months after saying there was no basis for talks. U.S. officials remain skeptical of his assertions. [The Hill]

🎬 Denzel and Spike Lee reunite

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are working together for the first time in nearly 20 years. Their latest project: An A24 thriller based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low. [USA Today]

🎵 Usher released his new album Coming Home ahead of his Super Bowl performance this weekend. (More on that below.) [People]

🎬 Horror comedy film Lisa Frankenstein, directed by the late actor Robin Williams’s daughter Zelda Williams, is in theaters. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🏀 NBA fans: The Kings and the Nuggets play at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. Can the Kings find momentum after suffering another player injury this week? [Sacramento Bee]

In 1964, the Beatles made their first live U.S. TV appearance, on The Ed Sullivan Show. They played six songs, including “Love Me Do” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” to a broadcast audience of 73 million people. [New York Daily News]

...about Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Yahoo streaming editor Danica Creahan breaks down the action on and off the field.

Lily: What can we expect from a Mahomes-Purdy QB matchup?

Danica: Brock Purdy went from being “Mr. Irrelevant” to leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in two years. However, Patrick Mahomes has won two out of the last four Super Bowls.

Lily: What do we know about Usher’s halftime show?

Danica: Usher wants R&B to “take the main stage” at the show and said he’s invited some special guests to join him.

Lily: Will Taylor Swift be there?

Danica: Most likely. Japan’s embassy says Taylor can make the 5,500-mile journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support the boy on the football team.

Get more from Danica: Read her streaming guides.

Photographer Nima Sarikhani’s stunning image of a polar bear napping on an iceberg, titled “Ice Bed,” won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award for “[allowing] us to see the beauty and fragility of our planet.” [People]

