Biden promises he'll pick a woman as his running mate. Sanders is less certain.

Joe Biden promised Sunday he would select a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said during the Democratic presidential debate. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Bernie Sanders was less definitive about choosing a woman as a running mate, saying the important thing was to have someone who shares his progressive politics. However, he added that there were many women who do.

“In all likelihood, I would,” Sanders said.

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic presidential candidates debate, in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) More

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the man credited with reviving Biden’s presidential campaign with his endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary, told Axios that Biden should pick an African-American woman.

“I would advise him that we need to have a woman on the ticket, and I prefer an African-American woman,” Clyburn said.

Among the women on Clyburn’s short list are Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Georgia Rep. Stacy Abrams, Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, and former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

_____

