Biden commutes Jamestown woman's sentence

Apr. 26—JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown woman who was convicted for possessing and distributing methamphetamine in 2014 was one of 75 individuals whose sentences were commuted by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The sentence for Kathy Marie Albrecht, 47, is set to expire on April 26, 2023. She can serve the remainder of her sentence in home confinement, but will still be on three years supervised release, according to a White House news release.

Albrecht said Tuesday afternoon that she is still in shock and doesn't know too much about the details of her sentence being commuted.

Albrecht was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance in 2014 in U.S. District Court in North Dakota. She was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison and placed on three years supervised release.

Albrecht was accused of conspiring with other individuals to possess with intent and distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from September 2012 to April 2014, according to court documents.

Albrecht said she was notified about her sentence being commuted Tuesday morning.

She said she will continue to stay out of trouble, be with family, be a grandmother, work and not talk to anybody she used to.