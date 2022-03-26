Biden Compares Ukraine Refugee Crisis in Poland to U.S. Southern Border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrzej Duda
    Polish lawyer and politician, President of Poland (b. 1972)
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

President Biden compared the influx of Ukrainian refugees in Poland to the situation at the U.S.–Mexico border in comments during a meeting with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Saturday.

Poland has absorbed over 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. Biden called on other NATO allies to receive more refugees fleeing from the war.

“We do acknowledge that Poland is taking on a significant responsibility that I don’t think should just be Poland, it should be the whole world—all of NATO’s responsibility. The fact that you have so many Ukrainians seeking refuge in this country of Poland, we understand that because we have on our southern border thousands of people a day—literally, not figuratively—trying to get to the United States,” Biden said at a bilateral meeting with Duda.

Biden added that his administration believes it should “do our part relative to Ukraine as well by opening our borders to another 100,000 people,” apparently referencing a decision to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees under temporary protected status.

U.S. border agents encountered over 2 million migrants at the southern border during President Biden’s first year in office. The influx saw record-breaking monthly totals, with a high of 213,593 encounters recorded in July 2021.

The U.S. border crisis is ongoing with 164,973 migrant encounters reported in February, up over 60 percent from February 2021. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement report released in March showed that ICE arrests and deportations dropped after the president assumed office.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden meets with U.S. troops on Polish-Ukrainian border

    President Joe Biden on Friday traveled to southeastern Poland where he met with U.S. troops and aid workers assisting refugees from Ukraine.

  • Biden labels Putin a 'butcher' after meeting Ukrainian refugees

    U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with top Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw on Saturday, and branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher" during a meeting with refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine to the Polish capital. On the second day of a visit to Poland, Biden dropped in on a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Ukraine had received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation, Kuleba told reporters, while Reznikov expressed "cautious optimism" following the meeting with Biden.

  • Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown

    Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan should make progress in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday. Speaking to reporters in Qatar, where he is attending the Doha Forum, Mikati said an IMF delegation will resume talks with the government in Beirut on Tuesday over the country’s economic meltdown that began more than two years ago. Talks between Lebanon and the IMF began in May 2020, then stopped for months amid a political deadlock in the small country.

  • Biden meets Ukraine ministers as Russia signals scaled down goals

    Moscow said it had destroyed Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel depot, at Kalynivka near the capital Kyiv

  • Biden to rally support for Ukraine efforts in speech from Warsaw

    President Joe Biden will give what he intends to be a major address here Saturday about the stakes for the world and the path ahead for Ukraine in a city where

  • Biden says NATO ‘would respond’ if Russia uses chemical weapons

    U.S. President Joe Biden and European allies gathered at NATO headquarters for an emergency meeting about the war in Ukraine, where Biden offered a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Russian forces finish 'first stage' of war, shift to Ukraine's east, general says

    Russian forces are shifting away from their country-wide attack on Ukraine and refocusing on the "complete liberation" of the country's separatist Donbas

  • President Biden announces humanitarian aid, opens borders to fleeing Ukrainian refugees

    President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will welcome the Ukrainian refugees, also promised a $1 billion commitment in humanitarian assistance.

  • Michigan women's basketball vs. South Dakota in NCAA Sweet 16: Tipoff time, TV info

    Michigan women's basketball game time, TV channel, radio and score updates/analysis as Wolverines play South Dakota Coyotes in NCAA women's tournament

  • Supreme Court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

    The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Navy may consider sailors’ vaccination status in making deployment, assignment and other operational decisions while a lawsuit on the military's vaccination mandate plays out in court.

  • Oscars 2022: Streaming platforms to get their ‘comeuppance,’ Box Office Guru editor says

    Box Office Guru Editor Gitesh Pandya joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview the 2022 Oscars and the battle for Academy Awards between major movie studios and streaming platforms.

  • West unites behind Ukraine at Brussels summit

    STORY: Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "brute" and Britain denouncing Moscow's invasion of its neighbor as "barbarism."At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, NATO, G7 and European Union leaders addressed the continent's worst conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars.Biden stressed the importance of the Western alliances. Biden: "This single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people's lives that are being lost and ruined."NATO announced new battle groups for four nations in East Europe, while Washington and London increased aid and expanded sanctions to new targets.Ahead of the summit Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states, but that NATO had yet to show what the alliance can do to save people. "And I have been repeating the same thing for a month now. To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without any restrictions."The European Union was set to unveil steps to wean itself off Russian energy -- likely to drive up fuel costs even further around the continent. But the measures stopped short of Zelenskiy's calls for a full boycott of Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine.The invasion unleashed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has killed thousands of people, sent more than 3 million people abroad, destroyed cities, and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations. Russia calls the invasion a "special military operation."In the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, nearly flattened by the Russian bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people have been hiding in basements without running water, food, medicine or power.But Moscow has failed to capture any major city. Russian troops have taken heavy casualties and are low on supplies. Ukrainian officials say they are now shifting onto the offensive and have pushed back Russian forces, including north of Kyiv.Moscow Thursday said the West had itself to blame for the war by arming the "Kyiv regime."

  • Best part of March Madness is being ruined by non-stop instant-replay reviews

    The use of instant replay to review calls at the end of NCAA Tournament games is robbing the event of game-ending drama.

  • Ukraine war creates woes, but also an opportunity for Africa -AfDB pres

    The African Development Bank (AfDB) is aiming to raise $1 billion to rapidly ramp up agricultural production in Africa and stave off a potential food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its president told Reuters on Friday. But the war, which has sent commodities prices soaring, is also an opportunity for the continent to position itself as a natural gas supplier for Europe and a refuge for investors fleeing Russia. During the coronavirus pandemic, Africa has not seen infection rates and deaths on the same levels as many more developed regions.

  • Flashback: Chicago’s Ukrainians have long shown a passion for their homeland

    The fierce patriotism Ukrainians have shown in resisting Russian tanks was previewed on the Lake Michigan shoreline in 1933. The Ukrainian Pavilion stood there during the Century of Progress Exposition, a world’s fair marking Chicago’s centennial. The Ukrainians exhibited their traditional handicrafts and the sculptures of Alexander Archipenko, a famed pioneer of modern art. “‘Miss Ukraine’ ...

  • Kyiv Resident Addresses Moscow Godmother's Belief in Kremlin Version of War

    Residential areas of Ukraine’s capital region were damaged by heavy shelling almost a month since Russia began its full-scale military invasion of the country.Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) captures a Kyiv resident’s plea to her godmother in Moscow to “see” the damage that Russian forces have inflicted upon her home, despite denials by the Kremlin, RFE said.“My regards to my godmother in Moscow. She believes we are shelling our own buildings,” the woman says. “I’d like her to see this. She’s been to this house. I want her to see it now. Was it me who burned my own house? I built it with my own hands. Some bastard from Moscow came here and did this to me.”The footage, which shows severe damage to homes and businesses in north-central Ukraine, was taken on March 23, according to RFE. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • Russia may be changing its strategy in Ukraine

    A senior U.S. defense official says Russian forces are shifting their ground offensive to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

  • EU leaders present united front after row over fix for energy crunch

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU leaders bickered on Friday over steps to ease the energy market crunch exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but managed to present a united front amid mounting concern over the impact on hard-hit consumers of soaring gas and oil prices. An intense debate on whether to cap energy prices, which pitted some of the European Union's southern countries against Germany and the Netherlands, spun the second day of an EU summit well into the evening and ended with a trade-off deal. At one point Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez left the summit meeting room for "a technical stop, so that the negotiations could get back on track," a Spanish official said.

  • Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Say Their Daughters Pretend to Be Them When Playing at Home: 'Oh No'

    The co-hosts revealed that their daughters perform their of version of Today with Hoda & Jenna at home

  • Ginni Thomas text messages to former White House chief revealed

    A bombshell report shows text messages sent by Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows encouraging overturning the results of the 2020 election.